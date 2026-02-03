Hungry ghost? Delivery rider creeped out after bringing order to unit 04-04 of empty Bukit Merah block

SINGAPORE: Hungry Ghost month is still more than half a year away, but a GrabFood delivery rider appears to have had an encounter of the spooky type when he was directed to deliver food to an address where there was no one.

The rider, who goes by @Nuralfian on TikTok, posted a video about the incident on January 24, which has since gone viral.

He begins by saying, “I was sent to this abandoned place. Nobody lives on this block.”

Mr Alfian then panned his camera around, showing a door that was padlocked. He placed the food from Din Tai Fung on the ledge of the corridor in front of the door.

The order was meant to be delivered to unit 04-04, but when he got there, the whole stretch of the corridor was empty.

“So, it’s a scary thing, lah. It’s a ghost story, lah.”

He added that an uncle whom he met had asked him why he was there, since there were no people living in the building at all.

What’s even creepier is that, according to Shin Min Daily News, when he tried calling the person who placed the order several times, there was no answer.

The address where Mr Alfian went is in Depot Lane, an industrial estate within Bukit Merah that is primarily for warehouses and businesses. It is quite near the residential area on Depot Road.

However, Depot Lane was selected for redevelopment for housing areas and was fully vacated late last year.

At 4:00 in the afternoon of January 24, Mr Alfian picked up the order at Din Tai Fung and brought it to Depot Lane about an hour and a half later.

Fortunately, the food had been paid for in advance, and the rider later also received payment for his services.

Most commenters on his video appeared to believe the whole incident had just been a prank of sorts, especially because of the number 4, which is considered unlucky by the Chinese, as the word “4” and “death” are pronounced in a similar way.

While some said that it’s possible that the person who ordered simply forgot to change the address, others told Mr Alfian that the most important thing is that he got paid. /TISG

Read also: ‘I thought toilet got ghost’: TikTok user says she saw something scary at bathroom at CBD