When searching for a new job, one of the most important questions you’ll likely ask is about the company culture. After all, the work environment can significantly impact your overall job satisfaction and personal growth. However, if you’ve ever asked, “What’s your company culture like?” during an interview, you may have been met with a vague, generic response: “We’re very collaborative,” or “We’re like a family here.”

While such answers may sound reassuring, they often don’t provide the in-depth insight to gauge whether this company fits you. To uncover the true essence of a company’s culture, it’s essential to approach the question more thoughtfully and strategically.

Move beyond generic descriptions — Ask for real stories

CNBC featured an article by Wharton psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant, who also serves as Glassdoor’s Chief Worklife Expert, suggests that job seekers avoid asking for abstract descriptions of company culture and instead ask a more specific, insightful question: “Can you tell me a story about something that happens here but would not happen elsewhere?”

This simple shift in questioning can reveal much more than rehearsed lines. Stories are powerful because they provide concrete examples of day-to-day interactions, work habits, and values that are truly emblematic of the company. As Grant explains, people’s experiences are the best way to gauge what it’s like to work at a company, as they often reveal the unspoken norms and dynamics that shape the workplace.

Evaluate the culture as much as the job itself

While it’s natural to focus on the job role, Grant advises job seekers to invest equal time and energy to evaluate the company culture. After all, your opportunities and personal success depend on the people around you, the values that drive the organization, and the work you’ll be doing.

For example, Brianna Doe, the founder of Verbatim, a boutique marketing agency, learned this lesson the hard way after joining a company with an unclear cultural fit. She realized that despite the job sounding great on paper, the workplace environment didn’t align with her values or work style. As someone who’s conducted hiring interviews for over seven years, she recommends asking questions that help uncover the cultural dynamics at play.

Questions like, “What are the common themes among your highest performers?” or “What would the first 30 days look like for someone in this role?” can help clarify the company’s values and expectations.

Dig deeper for clues about psychological safety and growth

When exploring a company’s culture, it’s crucial to understand how it will impact your long-term growth and well-being. Grant emphasizes that a culture where people are invested in your development can make a huge difference, especially when roles evolve. Ask questions that give you clues about how the company invests in its employees’ growth, success, and psychological safety. For instance, “How does the company support employees’ personal development?” or “What kind of feedback and mentorship do people in this role typically receive?” can provide valuable insights.

Additionally, look for patterns in the responses you receive. Are there incentives designed to keep employees motivated, or do employees feel a sense of camaraderie and teamwork? Alternatively, a competitive atmosphere might be a red flag if it leads to stress or a lack of collaboration. You’ll only uncover these cultural nuances by listening closely to the stories and experiences of those already working at the company.

By asking the right questions and seeking out authentic stories, you can better understand whether a company’s culture aligns with your values and needs. After all, the right culture can be the key to succeeding in your role and thriving within the organization.