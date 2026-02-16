‘How do I stay sane?’: Fresh grad overwhelmed after joining big 4 firm

SINGAPORE: One fresh graduate was caught off guard after starting work at one of the Big 4 accounting firms, where she soon realised how demanding and fast-paced the professional world really is.

She was thrown into tasks without any prior briefing or knowledge and was expected to remember everything and know it all. No one had bothered to teach her the ropes.

As someone completely new to the role, the pressure hit fast.

“I felt like crying sometimes,” she said. “I knew it was going to be tough, and so far it really has been.”

“I do like to learn about the work and projects, but the outside factors (seniors’ expectations) made it all so draining. Any advice for someone who’s stuck in this? How do I stay sane?”

Responding to her story, one The Independent Singapore user said, “For most accountancy graduates, joining the Big 4 is a dream. Most join just to get the experience, and after a year or two, you can then explore the outside world for better prospects that align with your passion.”

“Take this as a stepping stone to learn as much as possible. What is taught in the classroom is different from the practical. Take this with a humble pie and connect with more people. That’s all I can give as an experienced professional.”

Dealing with a stressful environment

When you’re new to the job, no one really teaches you how to deal with stressful situations. No one sits you down and guides you on how to handle pressure, difficult coworkers, or tight deadlines. You are just expected to figure it out as you go.

That is why learning a few practical coping strategies can make a big difference.

According to career experts, there are four simple but effective ways to deal with a high-pressure/fast-paced environment: avoid, alter, adapt, and accept.

AVOID

Not every source of stress can be avoided, but if you have the option to step away, take it.

For instance, if someone constantly brings stress into your life, spend less time with them or cut them off if needed. If it’s your coworker or boss, avoid talking to them outside of work. Protect your peace. Don’t let them overwhelm you with their negative energy.

Also, avoid doing little things that can spoil your mood. If watching the news upsets you, turn off your TV. If talking about certain topics, like religion or politics, always gets you worked up, leave them out of conversations.

ALTER

If you can’t avoid the situation, try changing how you deal with it. Alter your approach.

If someone has been getting on your nerves, speak up. Don’t bottle up your emotions like you used to. Try to share your concerns with that person in a respectful and calm way.

Also, try to be more assertive. For example, if you need to finish something by the end of the day and a chatty colleague keeps disturbing you, let them know upfront that you only have five minutes to talk.

ADAPT

If you can’t change the person or the situation, then maybe it’s time to change how you look at it.

Try seeing stressful moments in a different light. Instead of getting irritated about your commute, treat it as downtime. You could listen to an audiobook, play your favourite albums or songs, scroll through your social media, or play a game on your phone.

Reframing small daily problems like this can make them feel less draining.

It also helps to zoom out. Ask yourself if this issue will even matter in a month or a year. Is it something that will affect your life long-term, or is it just frustrating right now?

If the honest answer is that it will not matter much later on, then it might not deserve so much of your energy today.

ACCEPT

Sometimes the best thing you can do is accept things as they are.

Accept that the world isn’t perfect, that people make mistakes, and that things won’t always go your way. Let go of anger and resentment. Forgive when you can and move forward with your life. Leave it all behind.

One helpful way to get to that point is by talking about what you are going through.

Sometimes, just talking to someone you trust and putting your feelings into words can feel like a huge weight off your shoulders.

It might not fix the situation, but it can remind you that you’re not dealing with everything on your own. And honestly, having someone in your corner can make all the difference. Sometimes, that support is really all we need.

