HONGKONG: In a city long defined by hard work and financial success, a new generation is emerging with different values and expectations from work. A recent Channel NewsAsia report hinted that, for many young Hongkongers, a shift in mindset is leading to a redefined approach to careers, living, and personal fulfilment.

The promise that never came

Growing up, Alex Wong’s father was often absent and consumed by work. Family vacations were rare, and time spent together was limited to the summer months. However, Wong’s father promised that after retirement, they would make up for lost time. That promise was shattered when Wong’s father suffered a life-changing spinal injury shortly after his 18th birthday, leaving him paralysed.

This traumatic event deeply influenced Wong’s outlook on life. Witnessing his father’s tireless work for a future that never materialised, Wong shifted his focus. “Previously, I’d spent most of my time studying,” he explains. “Now, I want to enjoy life first and think about the future later, in my 30s.” Wong’s decision is not unique—many Gen Zers in Hong Kong are choosing a life of enjoyment over a career built solely on hard work.

The “tang ping” mentality

The rise of the “tang ping” (lying flat) mentality has become a prominent phenomenon in Hong Kong. For many young people, this represents a rejection of the traditional work culture that prizes relentless labour and financial success at the expense of personal well-being.

A recent government survey revealed that 36% of youth aged 15 to 29 who weren’t studying or working had no plans to seek employment. The shift in priorities has been fuelled by both a desire for freedom and a growing sense of disillusionment with the conventional work-life structure. Some, like 26-year-old Ken Hui, have turned to freelance work, opting for flexible gigs over full-time, monotonous office jobs. “I don’t want to go back to full-time work because I don’t want my job to be repetitive,” says Hui.

Others, such as make-up artist Joyce Fung, have adopted the lifestyle of a “slasher”—a person juggling multiple part-time or freelance roles. Fung works as a part-time bagel maker at a cafe and and as a freelance make-up artist. “I’m lucky the cafe is flexible about my hours,” she says, adding that she enjoys the diversity in her work, as it keeps her from getting bored.

Changing financial perspectives

Unlike previous generations, many young people in Hong Kong aren’t feeling the same financial pressure to work long hours and accumulate wealth. According to experts, the financial stability of their parents has led many Gen Zers to prioritise personal fulfilment over traditional career success. “They don’t really face financial pressures,” says Benson Chan, chief officer of the Mental Health Association of Hong Kong.

As a result, many young adults remain financially dependent on their families, living at home and contributing to household chores in exchange for an allowance. This has led to the rise of a new term: “full-time children”, referring to young adults who enjoy the security of living with their parents.

Wong and his friends, for example, live with a “spend-now, work-later” mentality. They often only consider work when they run out of money, preferring to use their earnings for immediate pleasures like gaming or upgrading their devices. The rise of social media and instant gratification has further compounded this desire to live in the moment rather than focus on long-term goals. For many, home ownership—once a dream for the previous generation—now seems like an impossible aspiration. A 2024 HSBC survey revealed that 61% of Hong Kong’s Gen Z consider owning property “far-fetched”.

A changing job market and growing discontent

Despite their reluctance to engage in full-time work, many young Hongkongers find themselves in a difficult position as opportunities for stable employment grow infrequent. The city’s post-pandemic recovery has been slow, with a sluggish gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of just 2.5% in 2023. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which make up more than 98% of Hong Kong’s businesses, have been particularly hard hit, struggling to attract young talent.

Recent graduates like Ada Siu have experienced the frustration of prolonged job searches. Siu, a communications graduate, spent six months applying for jobs, submitting over 100 applications. She finally secured a role in a small agency, but her dissatisfaction with the position led her to leave after just one month. “If I feel that I’ve already learned enough in a position, I think it’s natural to want to change,” Siu says, a sentiment shared by many in her generation.

For many young professionals, job hopping is seen as a path to finding meaningful work and avoiding burnout. However, in Hong Kong’s traditional work culture, which emphasises hierarchy and long hours, this behaviour is often frowned upon. The rise of mainland Chinese workers in Hong Kong further intensifies competition for jobs, adding another layer of challenge for local Gen Zers.

Moving beyond tradition: What employers must know

To attract the Gen Z workforce, employers in Hong Kong will need to adapt to the changing preferences and priorities of this new generation. Flexibility is key—nearly 80% of Hong Kong’s Gen Z workers prefer hybrid working arrangements, and many seek more collaborative, flatter hierarchies. Mental health and well-being initiatives are also increasingly important to this generation. Surveys reveal that many young workers are looking for jobs that prioritise their mental wellness, with some calling for workplaces to offer mental health workshops.

Yet, the traditional, hierarchical culture of Hong Kong’s workplaces presents a challenge to these desires. Many companies will need to rethink their approach to management, offering not just more flexibility but a work environment that fosters connection, growth, and well-being. According to Wendy Suen, a recruitment expert, Gen Zers want to work smart, not hard, and they’re clear about their expectations.

As Hong Kong’s economy continues to shift, it remains to be seen how businesses will evolve to meet the changing needs of the new generation. One thing is clear – the old model of hard work, long hours, and financial success may no longer be the blueprint for Hong Kong’s youth.