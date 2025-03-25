HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) joined Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways in announcing a ban on power bank use or charging during flights. The CAD’s new rules will take effect on Apr 7, as reported by Dimsum Daily.

The CAD met with local airline representatives on Mar 21 after issuing a notice last month urging airlines to tighten safety measures regarding passenger items. According to the new notice, local airlines should prohibit passengers from using power banks to charge devices or recharge them during flights. Storing power banks in overhead compartments will also be banned from the same date.

The new guidelines follow several incidents involving lithium batteries, including a fire on a Hong Kong-bound flight from Busan earlier this year, which was suspected to have been caused by an exploding power bank.

Last Thursday, a Hong Kong Airlines A320 flight from Hangzhou had to divert to Fuzhou after a fire erupted in an overhead compartment. While passengers suspected a power bank was the cause, the airline confirmed the fire was contained but did not specify the exact source.

Hong Kong Airlines later arranged alternative flights for the affected passengers while the CAD is still investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

As the peak travel season approaches in April, authorities have advised passengers to check the updated power bank regulations, as previous allowances may no longer apply. The CAD has also directed airlines to enforce these stricter rules to minimise fire risks linked to portable charging devices.

Netizens have been supportive of the initiative, with one commenter stating, “I’m supportive of anything for flight safety.” Another suggested that airlines should provide charging ports at seats on most flights to discourage passengers from secretly using power banks. /TISG