Travel

Hong Kong bans power bank use on flights from April 7 to prevent fire risks

ByMary Alavanza

March 25, 2025
White phone charging through a white power bank

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) joined Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways in announcing a ban on power bank use or charging during flights. The CAD’s new rules will take effect on Apr 7, as reported by Dimsum Daily.

The CAD met with local airline representatives on Mar 21 after issuing a notice last month urging airlines to tighten safety measures regarding passenger items. According to the new notice, local airlines should prohibit passengers from using power banks to charge devices or recharge them during flights. Storing power banks in overhead compartments will also be banned from the same date.

The new guidelines follow several incidents involving lithium batteries, including a fire on a Hong Kong-bound flight from Busan earlier this year, which was suspected to have been caused by an exploding power bank.

Last Thursday, a Hong Kong Airlines A320 flight from Hangzhou had to divert to Fuzhou after a fire erupted in an overhead compartment. While passengers suspected a power bank was the cause, the airline confirmed the fire was contained but did not specify the exact source.

See also  HK protesters set fire to lobby of new coronavirus quarantine centre

Hong Kong Airlines later arranged alternative flights for the affected passengers while the CAD is still investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

As the peak travel season approaches in April, authorities have advised passengers to check the updated power bank regulations, as previous allowances may no longer apply. The CAD has also directed airlines to enforce these stricter rules to minimise fire risks linked to portable charging devices.

Netizens have been supportive of the initiative, with one commenter stating, “I’m supportive of anything for flight safety.” Another suggested that airlines should provide charging ports at seats on most flights to discourage passengers from secretly using power banks. /TISG 

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Travel

Malaysia Airlines to ban power bank use on flights from April 1 to ensure flight safety, and no, it’s not an “April Fool’s” prank

March 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia Travel

Capture the true spirit of Malaysia in 2025: Explore its hidden gems, breathtaking beauty, timeless traditions, majestic nature, and urban wonders

March 23, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Asia Travel

Hong Kong Disneyland expands with a new Pixar-themed zone: What to expect?

March 21, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Sports

Blind Bulgarian runner overcomes fatigue and sleep deprivation in the ‘Everesting’ climbing challenge

March 25, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

Navigating Singapore’s growth amid global shifts and domestic challenges

March 25, 2025 Gemma Iso
Uncategorized

Singapore leads Asia Pacific in green office building adoption

March 25, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Consumer prices jump 0.9% in February, driven by soaring food, transport, and health costs

March 25, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.