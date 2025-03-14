ASIA: Starting March 15, 2025, Thai Airways will prohibit power banks on all flights, citing passenger safety as the primary reason for this strict policy, as reported by SAYS. The airline announced the ban on March 10, following recent in-flight fire incidents linked to lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly found in power banks. This move is part of a broader effort by airlines worldwide to address the risks associated with portable batteries.

Rising safety concerns over power banks

The dangers of lithium-ion batteries have become a growing concern in the aviation industry, with multiple cases of overheating and even fires mid-flight. One of the most alarming incidents occurred on Jan 28 at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea, where an Airbus A321 caught fire in its aft fuselage just before departure.

While investigations are still ongoing, early reports suggest that lithium-ion batteries may have contributed to the blaze. Fortunately, all 176 passengers and crew were safely evacuated, but the incident highlighted the risks posed by improperly handled or malfunctioning power banks.

Power banks are considered high-risk because they store energy that can rapidly discharge if damaged, exposed to heat, or short-circuited. Even though they are essential for modern travellers, their use in-flight has raised serious safety concerns, prompting airlines to reassess their regulations. Thai Airways’ total ban is one of the most extreme measures seen in the industry, demonstrating the airline’s prioritisation of passenger safety over convenience.

How do other airlines regulate power banks?

Unlike Thai Airways’ complete ban, other airlines have opted for a more controlled approach to power bank regulations. Thai AirAsia, for example, treats power banks as spare batteries, meaning they are strictly prohibited in checked luggage but are allowed in carry-on baggage under certain conditions.

Passengers flying with Thai AirAsia must follow specific restrictions based on battery capacity. Power banks exceeding 160 Wh (32,000 mAh) are completely banned from flights, while those rated between 100 Wh and 160 Wh require passengers to notify the airline 48 hours in advance.

Thai AirAsia has also implemented strict safety packaging requirements, stating that all power banks must be in good condition and securely stored to prevent short circuits. The airline has made it clear that any damaged or improperly packed batteries will not be allowed on board.

Impact on Malaysian travellers

For Malaysians who frequently travel with Thai Airways, the new rule means they will need to reconsider how they stay powered on long flights. Malaysian travellers flying with other carriers should check individual airline policies to avoid last-minute issues at security checks.

Power banks are a travel essential for many passengers, especially business travellers, digital nomads, and tourists who rely on their devices during transit.

To ensure compliance with safety regulations, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) recently reiterated that power banks and spare lithium batteries are strictly prohibited in checked luggage. In addition, airlines operating in Malaysia must ensure that check-in staff actively inquire about these items and that passengers are informed through safety briefings.

CAAM also emphasised that power banks should not be stored in overhead compartments but rather kept on the passenger’s person for immediate monitoring in case of malfunction. This is to minimise the likelihood of catastrophic accidents.

What passengers need to know about carrying power banks

With increasing safety regulations, passengers need to be more mindful about how they pack and handle their power banks. First and foremost, power banks must always be carried in hand luggage rather than checked baggage, as storing them in the cargo hold increases the risk of an undetected fire. Many airlines impose limits on battery capacity, and passengers should check their power bank’s watt-hour (Wh) rating before travelling to ensure compliance.

The condition of the battery is another crucial factor. Power banks that show signs of swelling, damage, or overheating should never be brought on board, as they pose a higher risk of short-circuiting. Proper storage is also essential; keeping power banks in protective cases or separate compartments prevents them from coming into contact with metal objects such as coins or keys, which could cause unintended electrical discharge.

Airlines are also advising passengers not to place power banks in overhead compartments during flights. Instead, keeping them easily accessible in a pocket or under the seat allows for quick intervention in case of overheating.

Safety measures in case of emergencies

Even with strict regulations, battery fires can still occur mid-flight. If a power bank or electronic device starts to overheat or emit smoke, passengers should alert the cabin crew immediately. Flight attendants are trained to handle such situations and will follow airline protocols to contain the incident safely.

Cooling down an overheating battery is crucial. While fire extinguishers can suppress flames, they are not effective against lithium-ion battery fires. Instead, water or other non-alcoholic liquids can be used to cool the device and stop thermal runaway. If an emergency does occur, passengers should remain calm and follow instructions to ensure the situation is managed effectively.

As airlines continue to refine their safety policies, it is clear that the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries are being taken more seriously than ever. While Thai Airways’ power bank ban may inconvenience some travellers, it ultimately reflects a wider industry effort to prioritise passenger safety and flight security.

