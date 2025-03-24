Travel

Malaysia Airlines to ban power bank use on flights from April 1 to ensure flight safety, and no, it’s not an “April Fool’s” prank

ByMary Alavanza

March 24, 2025

MALAYSIA: Malaysia Airlines will ban the use of power banks on all flights starting Apr 1, 2025, to  “ensure flight safety,” according to a statement released by the airline on Mar 17.

On the company’s Facebook page, it said passengers flying with Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings must keep their power banks with them and should not place them in overhead compartments.

Power banks can only be placed in carry-on bags under the seat or in the seat pocket in front. Magnetic wireless charging power banks must be kept in a separate bag or protective pouch to prevent unintentional activation.

Passengers are also prohibited from charging or using their power banks during flights. In addition, power banks and spare lithium-ion batteries are strictly prohibited in checked baggage.

While one commenter joked if the new rule was an “April Fool’s” prank, another noted the importance of safety, stating, “Safety first. Safety should always be the main focus, so this is good news for everyone who flies.”

See also  Mahathir says Malaysia Airlines risk flight suspension

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a similar ban earlier this month, also effective from Apr 1, citing concerns about “overheating” during charging in enclosed spaces. Thai Airways implemented a similar ban on Mar 15, 2025. /TISG 

Read also: Scoot to add 4 to 6 new routes and up to 16 planes, but travellers say airline should address flight delays and cancellations first

