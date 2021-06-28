Home News Featured News Ho Ching called out for a post of Critical Spectator blogger

Ho Ching called out for sharing a post of Critical Spectator blogger

Netizens took issue over the second post wherein Mr Petraeus asked if the HDB is racist.

Photos from Facebook

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -
Singapore — On Friday (June 25), Madam Ho Ching, the CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of , shared three posts in a row on her Facebook page from blogger Critical Spectator, which did not go over well with some netizens.

The blogger, Mr , is known for his pro-government opinions and belligerent stance against those with opposing views, is a polarizing figure online.

While the first and third posts that Mdm Ho shared did not get heated responses, netizens took issue over the second post wherein Mr Petraeus asked if the HDB is racist.

The blogger shared screenshots of a post from writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh citing that showed “structural in Singapore’s public market” in that a “Chinese seller in a Chinese constrained block” was able to sell his property at a considerably higher price than a “Malay seller in a Malay constrained block.”

Mr Vadaketh’s post on the HDB had been widely shared online.

- Advertisement -

The blogger, who has crossed swords with Mr Vadaketh a number of times in the past, refuted the writer’s claims in a strongly-worded response.

“Apparently the double Ivy League educated former The *ECONOMIST* man is so blinded by looking for racism everywhere that he skipped the lessons of supply and demand and is unaware of the fact that the selling price for one person is another one’s buying price,” wrote Mr Petraeus.

Mdm Ho shared Mr Petraeus’ posts without comment, but her silence was taken by some as support for the blogger’s views.

Wake Up, Singapore wrote, “Whether you agree or disagree substantively, why is the PM’s wife aligning and sharing the postings of a foreigner commenting on local affairs?”

- Advertisement -

Another commenter wrote that it was “shocking” that it had been shared by the wife of PM Lee.

Others warned her about the character of the blogger.

- Advertisement -

Others defended Mr Vadaketh on Mdm Ho’s .

One asked Mdm Ho to “Come out and give ur comments instead of hiding behind such a misleading piece.”

 

/TISG
https://theindependent.sg/ho-ching-encourages-folks-to-get-vaccinated-and-even-offers-incentives/

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens say tray-clearing initiative solves one problem but creates another

Singapore -- Following the implementation of the tray-clearing initiative, netizens took to social media criticising the new rules and adding that one problem was solved but another was created. On Tuesday (Jun 22), sharing a post of a tray and crockery return...
View Post
Featured News

Money-minded woman says her husband was earning S$4,000 a year at one point, but adds she still loves him nonetheless

Singapore -- A self-titled money-minded woman shared her ironic story about "why money is not what woman (sic) are looking for". The woman, who has been with her husband for more than a decade, said that when she first met him, "he was not...
View Post
Featured News

Man earning S$20K a month says he ‘lost control’, transferred his S$1.5mil condo and S$10K monthly to his sugar baby

Singapore -- In a story of a winding road leading to bad decisions, a man said that he lost control of himself because of his sugar baby's . For those unaware, sugar dating, also called sugaring, is a transactional dating practice typically characterized by an...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent