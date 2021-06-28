Ho Ching called out for sharing a post of Critical Spectator blogger

The blogger, Mr Michael Petraeus, is known for his pro-government opinions and belligerent stance against those with opposing views, is a polarizing figure online.

While the first and third posts that Mdm Ho shared did not get heated responses, netizens took issue over the second post wherein Mr Petraeus asked if the HDB is racist.

The blogger shared screenshots of a post from writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh citing research that showed “structural discrimination in Singapore’s public housing market” in that a “Chinese seller in a Chinese constrained block” was able to sell his property at a considerably higher price than a “Malay seller in a Malay constrained block.”

Mr Vadaketh’s post on the HDB had been widely shared online.

- Advertisement -

The blogger, who has crossed swords with Mr Vadaketh a number of times in the past, refuted the writer’s claims in a strongly-worded response.

“Apparently the double Ivy League educated former The *ECONOMIST* man is so blinded by looking for racism everywhere that he skipped the lessons of supply and demand and is unaware of the fact that the selling price for one person is another one’s buying price,” wrote Mr Petraeus.

Mdm Ho shared Mr Petraeus’ posts without comment, but her silence was taken by some as support for the blogger’s views.

Wake Up, Singapore wrote, “Whether you agree or disagree substantively, why is the PM’s wife aligning and sharing the postings of a foreigner commenting on local affairs?”

- Advertisement -

Another commenter wrote that it was “shocking” that it had been shared by the wife of PM Lee.