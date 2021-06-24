Ho Ching encourages folks to get vaccinated and even offers incentives

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Ho Ching stated her views on the current covid pandemic situation and encouraged folks to get vaccinated through her Facebook post highlighting the need to be registered for vaccination.

The CEO of Temasek Holdings, Madam Ho Ching posted a long message on her Facebook on Wednesday 23 Jun which discussed citizens wanting to promote the increase of the rate of vaccination by giving reasons to people just like the USA and HK did.

Although that is a proposal to be considered later, she said “As of now, we have more vaccination registrations than we have vaccines. The pace of vaccination is being held back by a shortage of vaccine supply.”

As in Hong Kong, they had an abundance of vaccinations but extremely little demand, and they planned to dispose of the excess vaccines over the following several months. As a result, lotteries for homes, Teslas, trips, and other prizes for vaccinations completed before the end of August served as an incentive for individuals to participate.

The condominium and Tesla incentives garnered a lot of attention from the younger generation. As a result, Hong Kong’s vaccine supply is quickly decreasing. After reducing supply in recent months, the United States still has 60 million vaccines on hand.

“This is because their vaccination rate went from a peak of 3.5 million a day sometimes end Mar-early Apr, to only about 1 million shots a day at the end of May” she mentioned.

After postponing vaccination supplies and utilising lotteries and other rewards, they still have more than 60 million vaccinations on hand.

She plans to begin using non-monetary “incentives” after they get 70-75 per cent of the population completely vaccinated. This is simply a natural development as we improve community “herd” protection, as illustrated by the elephant herd example.

“The more we are vaccinated, the better herd protection we give to our young and other weak vulnerable” she posted.

However, in order to achieve great effective herd immunity against the most infectious strains, with R0 as high as approximately six, we need to reach a vaccinated population of more than 90%.

Yes, there will be deaths, but far fewer, and maybe only among individuals whose immune systems fail to develop an immunological response, she said. As such, she encourages all individuals to take action and accept all odds in the battle against Covid19 and its variations.

Divyanshi Singh is an intern at The Independent SG.

/TISG

