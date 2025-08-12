// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 US Open

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

This year’s US Open tennis tournament will commence on Aug 24 and will run until Sept 11, 2025. The tournament will be the 145th US Open, which will take place in Flushing Meadows, New York. 

Played on hard courts, the matches will happen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the Grandstand. The US Open is organized by the United States Tennis Association and is the last of the four tennis Grand Slams held each year. 

Top-ranked players get a spot in the tournament right away. Moreover, 32 players are picked as ‘seeds,’ where they are placed in a manner that they don’t play against each other. These seeds are chosen based on the points each athlete has earned from other tournaments during the year. 

Here are the lists of US Open top-ranked players from the men’s and women’s tours to look out for: 

Men:

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Jack Draper
  6. Ben Shelton
  7. Novak Djokovic
  8. Alex de Minaur
  9. Holger Rune
  10. Lorenzo Musetti
Women: 

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Iga Swiatek
  4. Jessica Pegula
  5. Mirra Andreeva
  6. Madison Keys
  7. Zheng Qinwen
  8. Amanda Anisimova
  9. Jasmine Paolini
  10. Elena Rybakina

Furthermore, the mixed doubles has a new playing format this year. The event will happen over two days during the week before the main tournament starts. 

As per the prize money, the 2025 US Open will be the first ever event to reach a total of US$90 million (S$121.5 million) for player compensation. This amount tops the previous highest purse in tennis history — a total of US$75 million in 2024, with an increase of 20%. 

The US Open increased the prize money for every round and event for all players. The 2025 US Open champions from the men’s and women’s categories will take home a total amount of US$5 million. This is a 39% increase from last year’s US$3.6 million prize money. By far, this is the largest winning payout in the sport. 

More so, main-draw singles finalists will receive US$2.5 million, an increase of 39%; semi-finalists will now receive US$1.26 million, an increase of 26%; quarter-finalists will get US$660,000, an increase of 25%; and the round of 16 athletes will get US$400,000, an increase of 23%. For the men’s and women’s doubles, their purses also increased to US$4.78 million, 23% higher than last season’s US$3.89 million. For the very first time, the winning teams from the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles events will earn US$1 million in prize money. 

Read more about the US Open prize money here

