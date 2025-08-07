2025 US Open prize money hits $90M, the highest in tennis history by far

There is another history in the making as the US Open is set to give out the highest-paying checks to athletes who will compete and win in this season’s much-awaited tournament.

This year, the US Open, which will happen in New York City, will be the first ever event to reach a total of US$90 million (S$121.5 million) for player compensation. This amount tops the previous highest purse in tennis history — a total of US$75 million in 2024, with an increase of 20%.

The Grand Slam is working hard to increase the prize money for every round and event for all players from 2024. The 2025 US Open champions from the men’s and women’s categories will take home a total amount of US$5 million. This is a 39% increase from last year’s US$3.6 million prize money. This is the largest winning payout in the sport by far.

Moreover, main-draw singles finalists will receive US$2.5 million, an increase of 39%; semi-finalists will now receive US$1.26 million, an increase of 26%; quarter-finalists will get US$660,000, an increase of 25%; and the round of 16 athletes will get US$400,000, an increase of 23%.

For the men’s and women’s doubles, purses also increased to US$4.78 million, 23% higher than last season’s US$3.89 million. Furthermore, the winning teams from the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles events will earn US$1 million in prize money for the very first time.

For the qualifying tournaments, the men’s and women’s categories will have a new record prize money of US$8 million, which is 10% more than last year.

Here are the prize money breakdowns for each event category:

Men’s & Women’s Singles Main Draw

Champion: US$5,000,000

Runner-Up: US$2,500,000

Semifinalists: US$1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: US$660,000

Round of 16: US$400,000

Round of 32: US$237,000

Round of 64: US$154,000

Round of 128: US$110,000

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Main Draw (per team)

Champions: US$1,000,000

Runners-Up: US$500,000

Semifinalists: US$250,000

Quarterfinalists: US$125,000

Round of 16: US$75,000

Round of 32: US$45,000

Round of 64: US$30,000

Mixed Doubles (per team)

Champions: US$1,000,000

Runners-Up: US$400,000

Semifinalists: US$200,000

Quarterfinalists: US$100,000

Round of 16: US$20,000

Men’s & Women’s Singles Qualifying

Round of 32: US$57,200

Round of 64: US$41,800

Round of 128: US$27,500

The US Open is also helping players cover some of their expenses for the tournament. Every player in the main and qualifying events will get US$1,000 for travel costs and either two free hotel rooms at the official player hotel or US$600 per day if they opt for a different hotel. Adding everything up, this support leads to a total of US$5 million in total. Players will get free racquet stringing for up to five racquets per round as well.

The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, and this season, it will be at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City from Aug 24, 2025 to Sep 7, 2025.