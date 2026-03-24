Helpers and employers admit they were not fully honest in interviews

SINGAPORE: Helper transfer requests are happening faster than they should be across households in Singapore, sometimes within weeks. The usual line is “not a good fit,” but feedback from helpers and employers suggests something more basic: Small mismatches at the start keep compounding until they break the arrangement.

A case reported by The Independent Singapore (Jan 22) described a cycle where helper-employer interviews are not always fully honest. Helpers may overstate skills to secure a job. Employers may soften the real workload. Once daily work-life begins, however, it’s a whole other story. The result is predictable: friction builds, happiness drops, transfer follows.

Helpers and employers were not entirely honest with each other

The general feedback shows that some helpers admitted they had accepted jobs they were not fully ready for. Some employers said they realised too late that their expectations were not met. The common scenario is that both sides try to make the employer-helper arrangement work at the interview stage, but that pressure leads to selective truth-telling at a later stage instead.

A helper might say she can handle infant care, then struggle even with basic routines. An employer might describe a small household, but in daily life, there are extra family members and added duties. Each side thinks the matter is minor, but in practice, it changes the whole day.

Small left-out details that grow into big problems

These are not some dramatic problems. They are everyday details that are left-out. For example:

Number of people in the home

Actual working hours and routines

Level of care needed for children or the elderly

Cooking expectations and diet preferences

Each of the above looks manageable on its own, but put them all together, and they may become a heavy workload that a helper would find hard to manage on her own.

From the employer’s point of view, an extra person at home may seem trivial, but from the helper’s point of view, it adds time, effort, and stress on her. When this is revealed only after arrival, it feels like a breach of trust from all sides, and that’s where their relationship starts to spiral into chaos.

Helper’s lack of skills is treated as an attitude problem

Another point raised concerns a helper’s training, suggesting that if a skill is missing, employers can invest a little in training for it. Short courses, sometimes costing just around S$200, can better help in infant or elderly care.

So not every helper shortfall stems from a bad attitude. Some are just a lack of exposure or practice.

Expecting one person to handle everything well from day one is unrealistic and unfair to the helper. And since many experienced helpers are already in stable homes, those still moving between jobs are frequently caught in this mismatch cycle.

Saying the “right” thing during interviews seems safer than being honest

Agencies do help place domestic helpers and workers, but they also work under time pressure, while employers need help fast. Helpers, too, need jobs fast, which then makes employer-helper interviews become more of a formality rather than a full briefing.

This creates a system where:

Saying the “right” thing is safer than saying the true thing

Details are compressed or skipped

Both sides hope things will sort themselves out later

But then, they rarely do.

Cost of a helper being “not a good fit”

A helper’s household transfer can be disruptive. For employers, it disrupts routines and also adds unnecessary cost. For helpers, it creates stress and uncertainty. For both of them, it resets everything agreed upon back to zero.

Over time, this cycle normalises dissatisfaction. It becomes expected rather than avoided, even though the issue is not that complex.

Honesty is still the best policy

Both sides just need to state the full picture honestly to each other from the start. Skills, limits, routines, and expectations should be clarified before arrival, not discovered after or revealed later.

If a helper is missing a skill, decide up front: hire for it or train for it. If an employer’s given workload is heavy, be direct and say it plainly. If you’re a helper who is still learning, say so openly. Don’t hide it. Just be straightforward about everything, come what may, and then bravely decide the next move.

Being truthful from the beginning will be beneficial and help create a healthy relationship between an employer and a helper. It will prevent serious problems as reported in this case.

Honestly is the simplest and fastest way to stop minor daily issues from turning into major conflicts.

Read related: Why are so many domestic helpers transferring from one employer’s household to another in Singapore?