// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

Helpers and employers admit they were not fully honest in interviews

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Helper transfer requests are happening faster than they should be across households in Singapore, sometimes within weeks. The usual line is “not a good fit,” but feedback from helpers and employers suggests something more basic: Small mismatches at the start keep compounding until they break the arrangement.

A case reported by The Independent Singapore (Jan 22) described a cycle where helper-employer interviews are not always fully honest. Helpers may overstate skills to secure a job. Employers may soften the real workload. Once daily work-life begins, however, it’s a whole other story. The result is predictable: friction builds, happiness drops, transfer follows.

Helpers and employers were not entirely honest with each other

The general feedback shows that some helpers admitted they had accepted jobs they were not fully ready for. Some employers said they realised too late that their expectations were not met. The common scenario is that both sides try to make the employer-helper arrangement work at the interview stage, but that pressure leads to selective truth-telling at a later stage instead.

A helper might say she can handle infant care, then struggle even with basic routines. An employer might describe a small household, but in daily life, there are extra family members and added duties. Each side thinks the matter is minor, but in practice, it changes the whole day.

See also  'My maid doesn't want to listen to me...' — Employer says her helper even shouts back, 'I already know! I have five years experience!'

Small left-out details that grow into big problems

These are not some dramatic problems. They are everyday details that are left-out. For example:

  • Number of people in the home
  • Actual working hours and routines
  • Level of care needed for children or the elderly
  • Cooking expectations and diet preferences

Each of the above looks manageable on its own, but put them all together, and they may become a heavy workload that a helper would find hard to manage on her own.

From the employer’s point of view, an extra person at home may seem trivial, but from the helper’s point of view, it adds time, effort, and stress on her. When this is revealed only after arrival, it feels like a breach of trust from all sides, and that’s where their relationship starts to spiral into chaos.

Helper’s lack of skills is treated as an attitude problem

Another point raised concerns a helper’s training, suggesting that if a skill is missing, employers can invest a little in training for it. Short courses, sometimes costing just around S$200, can better help in infant or elderly care.

See also  Maid forced to slap herself repeatedly and say she has 'no brain' by her employer, caught on own CCTV camera

So not every helper shortfall stems from a bad attitude. Some are just a lack of exposure or practice.

Expecting one person to handle everything well from day one is unrealistic and unfair to the helper. And since many experienced helpers are already in stable homes, those still moving between jobs are frequently caught in this mismatch cycle.

Saying the “right” thing during interviews seems safer than being honest

Agencies do help place domestic helpers and workers, but they also work under time pressure, while employers need help fast. Helpers, too, need jobs fast, which then makes employer-helper interviews become more of a formality rather than a full briefing.

This creates a system where:

  • Saying the “right” thing is safer than saying the true thing
  • Details are compressed or skipped
  • Both sides hope things will sort themselves out later

But then, they rarely do.

Cost of a helper being “not a good fit”

A helper’s household transfer can be disruptive. For employers, it disrupts routines and also adds unnecessary cost. For helpers, it creates stress and uncertainty. For both of them, it resets everything agreed upon back to zero.

See also  Policeman caught on CCTV standing by his wife and mother-in-law while maid was starved and tortured to death

Over time, this cycle normalises dissatisfaction. It becomes expected rather than avoided, even though the issue is not that complex.

Honesty is still the best policy

Both sides just need to state the full picture honestly to each other from the start. Skills, limits, routines, and expectations should be clarified before arrival, not discovered after or revealed later.

If a helper is missing a skill, decide up front: hire for it or train for it. If an employer’s given workload is heavy, be direct and say it plainly. If you’re a helper who is still learning, say so openly. Don’t hide it. Just be straightforward about everything, come what may, and then bravely decide the next move.

Being truthful from the beginning will be beneficial and help create a healthy relationship between an employer and a helper. It will prevent serious problems as reported in this case.

Honestly is the simplest and fastest way to stop minor daily issues from turning into major conflicts.

Read related: Why are so many domestic helpers transferring from one employer’s household to another in Singapore?

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

International Energy Agency pushes 10 measures for households, businesses, and governments to adopt against oil shocks

As the Middle East war causes the highest oil prices since 2022, IEA detailed 10 demand-side options open to households, businesses and governments to shelter themselves from today’s oil shock and ...
Featured News

S’poreans suggest what gov’t can do after Grace Fu’s announcement that higher food prices are likely

Prices of food in Singapore may still rise due to the Middle East crisis due to fertilizer shortage, Ms Fu said recently. S'poreans say prices have been rising steadily sinve Covid days, ask if the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

International Energy Agency pushes 10 measures for households, businesses, and governments to adopt against oil shocks

As the Middle East war causes the highest oil prices since 2022, IEA detailed 10 demand-side options open to households, businesses and governments to shelter themselves from today’s oil shock and ...

S’poreans suggest what gov’t can do after Grace Fu’s announcement that higher food prices are likely

Prices of food in Singapore may still rise due to the Middle East crisis due to fertilizer shortage, Ms Fu said recently. S'poreans say prices have been rising steadily sinve Covid days, ask if the...

Woman who illegally fed flock of birds from her window despite authorities’ warning taken to court

Last April, the woman was fined 4,800 yuan for feeding pigeons, but she did not repent and continued to feed the pigeons twice a day. She also fed them through the window of her home. On Thursday (...

Chinese woman spent $20,000 for fake marriage to start a business in Singapore

In order to start a business with her friends in Singapore, a 31-year-old Chinese woman with a master's degree spent 20,000 yuan to enter into a sham marriage with a Singaporean man. She also made ...

Business

Gen Z discussion: Young workers say older generations misunderstand their struggles.

Young workers say older generations “don’t know what it’s like” to work full-time and still struggle financially

Singaporean earning S$10–13k a month asks locals if he should give up a stress-free job for higher pay and career growth

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man earning between S$10,000 and S$13,000 a month took to Reddit to ask whether he should give up his stress-free job in favour of higher pay and better career progression....

‘She keeps speaking badly of him’: Woman asks how to deal with mum’s constant criticism

SINGAPORE: A woman has set off a lively debate online after sharing that her mum has a habit of relentlessly criticising her boyfriend. Writing on the r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Mar 21), s...

‘3 months, 2 interviews’: NTU graduate shares frustration over tough job market

SINGAPORE: After three months of searching for work, an NTU graduate with a mathematics degree says he has managed to secure only two interviews, neither of which led to an offer.

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //