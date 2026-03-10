Domestic helpers say agencies coach them to say ‘yes’ to everything during interviews with potential employers

SINGAPORE: A discussion in a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers has pulled back the curtain on what was promised during interviews by helpers and what they were actually like on the job.

The conversation began after an employer asked for advice on interviewing foreign domestic workers (FDWs). She said these interviews often felt unreliable. Many helpers agree to every request by employers during the interview, she wrote, yet the situation sometimes changes after they arrive in Singapore.

In her view, agencies push helpers to be agreeable to potential employers, so the hiring process moves faster, but the result can leave employers with someone unwilling to do the job later, while helpers face debt if they are sent home early.

Her post invited responses from helpers in the group who described what interviews often look like from their side. Several said that agencies prepare them carefully before they meet a possible future employer.

One helper with more than 16 years of experience in Singapore explained that some agents tell workers to smile and agree to every question. They are also coached on how to answer common interview questions.

She recalled one interview in which she spoke honestly rather than following the script she had been given. Afterwards, the agent told her she had answered “wrong.” For the helper, honesty seemed safer. She reasoned that the employer, not the agency, would be the person she worked with daily.

Others shared similar experiences. One helper said she had told her agency she preferred not to work for a certain type of household based on her past unpleasant experience. Despite that, she said the agency continued arranging interviews with exactly that type of employer.

A few helpers described the pressure agencies face, such as earning their fee only when a placement succeeds. Such pressures can create strong incentives to close the deal quickly.

Some helpers acknowledged that saying “yes” during interviews doesn’t always mean the work will suit them later. A job that sounds manageable during a short call can feel very different once daily routines begin.

The employer who started the discussion said mismatched expectations can lead to tension on both sides. Terminating a helper early is costly and stressful, she said, yet keeping someone who feels unhappy can also create problems.

Another employer advised asking open-ended questions during interviews, so instead of yes-or-no answers, she suggested giving practical scenarios. For example, asking what the helper would do if a baby starts crying or how she prepares a specific dish. These questions, she said, reveal practical thinking rather than rehearsed answers.

Others pointed out that, though interviews matter, the daily relationship between the helper and employer matters much more. For example, one helper wrote that most of them stay if the employer treats them well and respects the terms of the contract.

Another helper said she was very nervous during her interview, yet her employer took a chance on her. Years later, they still work together and maintain a good relationship.

Some employers also described ways to reduce misunderstandings. They recommend explaining the hardest parts of the job clearly during interviews. Night feeds for babies, caring for elderly family members, or house rules about phone use should be discussed early. The idea is not to test the helper but to see if both sides understand and agreeable to the work as expected.

A successful work placement depends less on perfect interview answers and more on clearly communicated expectations from both parties concerned and mutual respect once the work begins.

