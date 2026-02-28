Hiring a maid in Singapore: 40 must-ask interview questions to ensure the right helper for your home and reduce family safety risks

SINGAPORE: Choosing the right domestic helper for homes doesn’t end with just checking a resume. Allowing someone you can trust enough and rely upon into your home without worrying much about your family’s safety requires more than just looking at a piece of paper or someone’s curriculum vitae (CV).

This guide by Help Is Here (HIH) lays out practical interview questions employers in Singapore can use to hire the right helper for their homes and reduce family safety risks. The agency’s advice is to meet the shortlisted candidates in person or via video call to watch how they respond and listen carefully to how they explain things.

Because a serious mismatch can be costly and it does affect everyone, from the employer to their children, elderly parents, and the helper herself, which is why this interview process is more than just a formality.

Background and motivation queries

HIH suggests opening the interview session with direct questions and probing for the reasons behind a helper’s answers. Employers should conduct themselves calmly and clearly during this session. Below are questions and the reason for asking them that can also be used as a checklist:

• Why do you want to work in Singapore?

This question is meant to reveal her exact motivation: whether she is here for long-term stability or short-term income.

• Did you complete your previous contract? If not, why?

You will have to see if she’s really committed now and if there are any past problems to be concerned about.

• What is your height and weight?

It’s important to know about this in case she needs to lift or transfer an elderly person.

• Tell me about your family. Who depends on your income?

Helpers supporting family members may be more likely to complete contracts.

• If you work here, who will care for your children or parents?

Check her emotional readiness to work overseas for 2 years.

• Have you used appliances like washing machines or vacuum cleaners?

Assess her adjustment level if she is new to city living.

Past employment checks

• Tell me about your last employer. How many family members you worked with?

What were your exact duties?

This compares her past workload with your household needs.

• How big was the house? Were you the only helper?

Indicates the scale of her responsibilities.

• Did you follow a schedule or plan your own day?

This will show her independence and time management skills.

• What did your daily routine look like?

Helps gauge her workload tolerance.

• How long did you stay? Why did you leave?

Reveals her job stability and expectations.

Housekeeping skills

• If you drop raw food on the table, how would you clean it?

Tests her basic hygiene knowledge.

• How often do you do laundry?

Shows her hygiene standards.

• How did you wash clothes in your previous job?

Checks her familiarity with handwashing, machines, dryers, or outdoor drying.

• How would you clean a toilet? What tools would you use?

Assesses her cleaning technique and awareness of proper tools.

Cooking ability

• What is your signature dish? Explain how you cooked it.

This is to see whether she can clearly explain her cooking style.

• Can you shop at a supermarket or wet market using a list?

To find out if she can handle grocery runs independently.

• If a recipe serves two, but you are cooking for four, what would you do?

Checks her basic math and adjustment skills.

• How do you learn new dishes?

This will show whether she can adapt and is interested in cooking.

• Do you know how to cook curry, fried rice, or other dishes? How?

Reveals whether she cooks from scratch or relies on ready-made mixes.

• Can you plan meals for a full week?

Tests her organisation and confidence.

Babycare

• Do you have experience caring for a newborn?

Confirm with her if she has hands-on experience with this.

• How do you burp a baby?

Checks whether she knows the proper technique.

• What would you do if a baby kept crying?

Assesses her problem-solving skills and emotional calmness.

• How do you help a baby sleep at night?

Shows her experience with baby care and soothing methods.

• How do you change a diaper?

This tests her hygiene and proper waste disposal.

• Can you prepare baby food? If yes, what have you made before?

If she has experience in doing this, it reduces the need to train her.

• If you left a milk bottle out for two hours, what would you do?

To check if her hygiene standards and honesty meet expectations.

Childcare

• What experience do you have caring for children?

Clarifies her level of involvement.

• What activities do you like to do with children?

This will show her level of interest in kids beyond basic supervision.

• Have you packed school lunches before? What did you prepare?

Gives insight into her nutrition awareness.

• If a child burns him/herself on a hot kettle, what would you do?

Tests her emergency response thinking.

• If children are fighting and not listening to you, how would you handle it?

Her answer to this will tell you about her discipline, method, and patience.

Eldercare

• Do you have experience caring for an elderly family member? If yes, what were your previous duties?

Ask this question to know if she has specialised skills, such as dementia care or stoma care.

• Have you changed adult diapers or handled a wheelchair?

Checks on her physical readiness.

• Do you know how to manage medication schedules?

An important question to prevent dangerous errors.

• How would you handle an elderly person who is rude or angry?

Assesses her emotional maturity.

• What would you do if you felt very frustrated?

Ensures she can manage stress safely.

Additional questions

• If you make a mistake during work, how would you handle it?

This is to see if she’s honest, accountable, and communicates her errors well.

• How do you handle feedback or correction from your employer?

This is to determine whether she shows maturity and a willingness to improve.

And before you make an offer

Remember, the interview works both ways, so:

• Explain her job scope clearly.

• State her rest days, working hours, and expectations.

• Clarify her salary in Singapore dollars (S$) and any bonuses.

• Discuss her home leave and medical coverage.

• Encourage her to ask questions.

HIH also advises arranging several interviews with other potential helpers, one after the other. Comparing candidates helps you make a calm, confident choice because hiring the wrong helper will affect you personally, as well as your spouse, your children, your parents, and your daily routine, so asking the right questions will help reduce misunderstandings later.

