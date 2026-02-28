Managing a maid in Singapore: Clear rules, mutual respect, and open communication are key to building a lasting relationship

SINGAPORE: Hiring a domestic helper can be easy, but managing the relationship with her can be hard.

In a guide published by Help Is Here (HIH), the agency outlines practical steps for employers seeking a stable and positive long-term working arrangement with their maid. The advice is to be clear in the rules, fair to both sides, and respectful towards helpers as they would be towards anyone else.

HIH points out that frequent changes in maids, as many Singapore families commonly face, often stem from poor communication and unclear expectations.

Starting the right way with a new helper

The first few weeks when a new helper arrives in a household are the most important. HIH advises employers to help a new maid settle in by giving a proper orientation. Show her how the house runs. Explain how appliances work. Introduce family members. Bring her to nearby shops so she knows where to buy groceries.

The agency also notes that cultural or religious practices at home should be explained clearly. If certain routines are important to the family, the helper should understand why.

Setting an easy-to-follow daily schedule from day one is equally important. According to HIH, employers should outline tasks and how they prefer them done. This reduces guesswork and avoids tension later.

The guide stresses patience as many helpers are working abroad for the first time. Homesickness is common in the early weeks, so HIH suggests allowing regular calls home and setting reasonable rules on phone use during work hours.

Communicating instead of controlling a helper

Much of the guide centres on communication. HIH says employers should speak slowly and keep it simple if the helper’s first language is not English. Misunderstandings are normal, but frustrations don’t help.

Instead of scolding a helper, employers should explain specifically where standards were not met and show how to improve. Also, praise, when due, helps build a helper’s confidence. Small gestures such as a favourite meal or an extra day off for your helper can go a long way.

The agency encourages periodic performance reviews as well. Sitting down with a helper from time to time to discuss her strengths and areas to improve can reduce the need for daily nagging and build mutual understanding instead.

Respecting a helper inside and outside the home

Beyond tasks, the guide touches on dignity and respect. HIH advises employers not to shame or scold helpers in front of others, including family members and guests. Her privacy should always be respected, and her personal belongings should not be accessed without her consent.

The guide reminds readers that, while a maid is an employee, she also lives in the household. As such, basic respect creates a safer, more stable home for everyone. Celebrating birthdays with a helper, for example, or including her in family events, creates a sense of acceptance in her, fostering goodwill among family members and the helper.

Salary increments, recognition, and appreciation

On pay, the agency suggests that salary increments during contract renewals can signal appreciation. Rewards need not always be large sums of money. Recognition itself also matters.

These arrangements benefit both helpers and employers as fewer disputes mean less stress, lower replacement costs, and better care for children or elderly parents.

For employers, the message is that clear rules reduce friction. Respect builds loyalty. And steady communication keeps small issues from turning into major ones. Managing a maid is less about control and power, but more about compassion and leadership within the household.

