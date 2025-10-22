‘Help, my parents are brainwashed by mindless consumption of FB reels’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to seek advice on how to deal with their parents, whom they described as “brainwashed” by the content they’re constantly consuming on social media.

The post author wrote in the r/askSingapore subreddit on Oct 18 (Saturday) that they still live with their parents and they’re tired of “having to listen to BS every day like how Russia is not to be blamed for invading Ukraine and how SG must support China cos we are Chinese majority, etc.”

“How do you all tolerate it?” they asked others, adding that their parents’ views come from “their mindless consumption of FB reels whose algo has discovered they like watching such BS.”

And while their parents know full well that this type of content will end up upsetting them emotionally, they persist in doing it anyway.

The post author added that their parents’ doings “get really frustrating at times and make their whole ‘I am your senior, of course I know better’ ring hollow”.

Judging from the number of Reddit users who have weighed in, the post author is not alone in dealing with difficult parents. Fortunately, many of the commenters were able to give out wise advice, starting from telling the post author that it may be time to move out.

“If you search ‘parents’ on the sub, you’ll see variations of Relationship issues, and you’ll notice most of them help the OP realise it’s not your job to fix your parents.

“If you can afford it, move out, rent a room, and enjoy your independence. It’s also good for you. Afford doesn’t mean rolling, even if you’re slightly tight, the peace of mind is worth it.

“Edit: on the subject of affordability, it’s totally worth cutting luxuries for this! I did so when I moved out, heaven,” counselled one.

Another agreed, adding it was the “best advice for this general topic. Young Singaporeans are often reluctant to move out until they can BTO… but, honestly, you may consider renting a place as a kind of liberation. You can still stay in touch with parents, take them out for meals, provide a small allowance, etc., but the peace of mind you can get from living separately is priceless.”

“Moved out to my BTO flat earlier this year. I definitely have more peace of mind on my own now. My mom micromanaged way too much in my life. I needed a very longggg pause. The pause is still ongoing,” added a third.

Another commenter underlined that what’s happening to the post author’s parents is going on elsewhere: “Unfortunately, social media algorithms are doing absolute wreck to people’s minds all over the world.”

As to endeavouring to change the post author’s parents’ minds, this is what one Reddit user had to say:

“A lot of people here seem to suggest avoiding or ignoring the issue, rather than fixing it. That’s interesting. If you are ok with your parents staying brainwashed, feel free to take that advice.

“I have personally spent time to educate my parents about what it means when they read something online, how easy it is to write things online, how most of the stuff is not true, and how to find reliable sources of information.

“I have also taught them about how content algorithms work in principle and why they are designed that way.

“I am not saying I got them 100% there, but about 80% maybe. The hardest part is non-scientific medical advice, since they are old, they get targeted with that shit the most.

“I’m Ukrainian living in SG, and I would feel better knowing you at least tried to show someone how to tell truth from lies.” /TISG

