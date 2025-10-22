// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ maroke (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
3 min.Read

‘Help, my parents are brainwashed by mindless consumption of FB reels’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to seek advice on how to deal with their parents, whom they described as “brainwashed” by the content they’re constantly consuming on social media.

The post author wrote in the r/askSingapore subreddit on Oct 18 (Saturday) that they still live with their parents and they’re tired of “having to listen to BS every day like how Russia is not to be blamed for invading Ukraine and how SG must support China cos we are Chinese majority, etc.”

How do you all tolerate it?” they asked others, adding that their parents’ views come from “their mindless consumption of FB reels whose algo has discovered they like watching such BS.”

And while their parents know full well that this type of content will end up upsetting them emotionally, they persist in doing it anyway.

The post author added that their parents’ doings “get really frustrating at times and make their whole ‘I am your senior, of course I know better’ ring hollow”.

See also  Aim to comply, discussing issues: Facebook on new social media guidelines

Judging from the number of Reddit users who have weighed in, the post author is not alone in dealing with difficult parents. Fortunately, many of the commenters were able to give out wise advice, starting from telling the post author that it may be time to move out.

“If you search ‘parents’ on the sub, you’ll see variations of Relationship issues, and you’ll notice most of them help the OP realise it’s not your job to fix your parents.

“If you can afford it, move out, rent a room, and enjoy your independence. It’s also good for you. Afford doesn’t mean rolling, even if you’re slightly tight, the peace of mind is worth it.

“Edit: on the subject of affordability, it’s totally worth cutting luxuries for this! I did so when I moved out, heaven,” counselled one.

Another agreed, adding it was the “best advice for this general topic. Young Singaporeans are often reluctant to move out until they can BTO… but, honestly, you may consider renting a place as a kind of liberation. You can still stay in touch with parents, take them out for meals, provide a small allowance, etc., but the peace of mind you can get from living separately is priceless.”

See also  Ho Ching: People who ‘wilfully decide not to vaccinate will have at some point bear the consequences of their decisions’

“Moved out to my BTO flat earlier this year. I definitely have more peace of mind on my own now. My mom micromanaged way too much in my life. I needed a very longggg pause. The pause is still ongoing,” added a third.

Another commenter underlined that what’s happening to the post author’s parents is going on elsewhere: “Unfortunately, social media algorithms are doing absolute wreck to people’s minds all over the world.”

As to endeavouring to change the post author’s parents’ minds, this is what one Reddit user had to say:

“A lot of people here seem to suggest avoiding or ignoring the issue, rather than fixing it. That’s interesting. If you are ok with your parents staying brainwashed, feel free to take that advice.

“I have personally spent time to educate my parents about what it means when they read something online, how easy it is to write things online, how most of the stuff is not true, and how to find reliable sources of information.

See also  Low salaries and underemployment: a rising trend

“I have also taught them about how content algorithms work in principle and why they are designed that way.

“I am not saying I got them 100% there, but about 80% maybe. The hardest part is non-scientific medical advice, since they are old, they get targeted with that shit the most.

“I’m Ukrainian living in SG, and I would feel better knowing you at least tried to show someone how to tell truth from lies.” /TISG

Read also: Woman shares retired parents keep footing her grocery bill — now she feels ‘awkward’ as they keep bringing it up

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Many are trying to get out’: Local asks if engineering is truly a ‘dying industry’ in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A local employee who was previously adamant about...

Fresh uni grad says a S$5k starting salary is ‘ridiculous unless you are in a very specialised role’

SINGAPORE: Taking to Reddit, a young person sought advice...

Backlash mounts against American influencer who illegally scaled wall to get into MBS infinity pool

SINGAPORE: An American influencer has drawn widespread criticism after...

MOE injects anti-vaping lessons in school curriculum to curb e-cigarette use among youths

SINGAPORE: To tackle the growing concern of youth vaping,...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //