Help, my mother-in-law feeds my 8mth old baby fast food, gives away my clothes and does not respect boundaries, husband sides his mum too

“What do you guys do to a MIL who does not respect boundaries & a husband that does not understand his mum & no matter what, sides with her more? ????” — Daughter-in-law

By Obbana Rajah
A woman whose mother-in-law knew not the meaning of boundaries took to social media after she had enough.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions page SGWhispers on Sunday (May 15), the woman wrote that she felt “so fed up with a marriage where my MIL does not respect boundaries”. She qualified her post by saying that her mother-in-law (MIL) was “nice” but went on to add that her MIL would feed her 8-month-old child fast food.

Referring to her child as ‘LO’, the daughter-in-law wrote: “Milk, she insists on using formula because “convenient”, but LO is used to & prefers to look for me for feeds. She fed my LO water before 6mths old. Even though we told her not to. She fed my 2yo nephew coffee saying that there’s no cream or sugar. Just pure coffee. I don’t understand. Do kids drink coffee nowadays?”

The woman added that she was stressed out because her husband would often take the side of his mother. However, the daughter-in-law explained in her post that she has spoken to her mother-in-law before, letting “her know of our discomfort & decision not to introduce certain food to LO. Some are unhealthy, some are choking hazards. But she repeatedly ignored what I have said & feed LO”.

“Not just that. Today she gave 2 of my clothes to my SIL”, the woman wrote, adding that she had brought clothes over to her mother-in-law’s house as she was staying there. Because her mother-in-law thought that she was not wearing certain clothes, she had taken the liberty of giving them away, the woman wrote.

“I can’t bear to wear them. Now they are given to someone else to wear. I’m heartbroken ????” the woman wrote.

In her post, she asked netizens for advice on what to do about her mother-in-law who did not respect boundaries, and “husband that does not understand his mum & no matter what, sides with her more”.

Here’s what netizens said:

Last month, another woman who was fed up with her mother-in-law wrote to netizens asking them for advice on her situation.

In a social media post on Mar 15, one Ms P wrote about how her mother-in-law is often the one to create problems “but turn around play victim and act like she is so forgiving”.

She also wrote that her mother-in-law was often two-faced, behaving well in front of others, only to curse them behind their backs.

The woman wrote that her mother-in-law even cursed her husband to go off to Vietnam and pray because she found him to be a big burden.

“I know about her disgusting behaviour some time back and decided to stay clear of her. Even seeing her once a week for one hour is a torture,” the daughter-in-law wrote.

“Since she turns 60, she always tell her child, ‘mummy will die very soon, mummy so old already’. But she is 72 now, still very much alive and kicking and creating havoc in the family,” she added.

Read the full story here:

Woman asks netizens: ‘How to get along with an extremely nasty, extremely sly and passive-aggressive mother in-law?’

