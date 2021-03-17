Woman asks netizens: ‘How to get along with an extremely nasty, extremely sly and passive-aggressive mother in-law?’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman who was fed up with her mother-in-law wrote to netizens asking them for advice on her situation.

In a social media post on Monday (Mar 15), one Ms P wrote about how her mother-in-law is often the one to create problems “but turn around play victim and act like she is so forgiving”.

She also wrote that her mother-in-law was often two-faced, behaving well in front of others, only to curse them behind their backs.

The woman wrote that her mother-in-law even cursed her husband to go off to Vietnam and pray because she found him to be a big burden.

“I know about her disgusting behaviour some time back and decided to stay clear of her. Even seeing her once a week for one hour is a torture,” the daughter-in-law wrote.

“Since she turns 60, she always tell her child, ‘mummy will die very soon, mummy so old already’. But she is 72 now, still very much alive and kicking and creating havoc in the family,” she added.

The woman’s daughter-in-law concluded her post by adding that often, “when a daughter in laws talks abt how much she suffers under the hand of her mother in law, everyone blames and laughs at the daughter in law and reminded her of karma. But when it’s the mother in law who complains abt her daughter in law, everyone (without knowing the both side of the stories) will side and pity the mother in law and scold the daughter in law”.

Netizens who commented on the plight of the daughter-in-law were not sympathetic. They said that such problems were to be expected considering the age of her mother-in-law and the frequency with which they met.

TISG has reached out to the woman for further comment. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

