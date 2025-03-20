SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (March 19), Heineken announced the launch of its first Global Generative AI (GenAI) Lab in Singapore in partnership with AI Singapore to explore ways GenAI can boost growth, productivity, and customer engagement across its global operations, the company stated.

The Lab will develop advanced, scalable GenAI solutions for key business areas, including autonomous systems that handle tasks like marketing content creation, financial reporting, and customer support.

By the end of 2025, it aims to assemble a highly specialised full-time team, including the company’s digital and technology experts and talent from AI Singapore. This team will also tap into AI Singapore’s talent pool to connect with top AI professionals and adopt innovative approaches in the field.

Heineken’s chief digital and technology officer, Ronald Den Elzen, said, “GenAI will play an increasingly important role in understanding consumer needs, enhancing customer engagement, and improving productivity throughout the company.”

Heineken’s managing director for APAC, Kenneth Choo, added, “This Lab will serve as a global centre of expertise, driving AI innovation at a local level while enhancing our operations on a global scale. By harnessing Singapore’s exceptional AI ecosystem, skilled talent, and supportive government policies, we are excited to drive the development of innovative solutions that will transform the beverage industry for years to come.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)