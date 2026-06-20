HDB: 6,952 BTO flats launched across 7 projects in Singapore, with 2 prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah for June sales exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise offers nearly 7,000 new flats across five towns, but one policy change may attract as much attention as the homes themselves.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 6,952 flats across seven projects on June 17, including highly anticipated developments in Bishan and Bukit Merah. At the same time, it doubled the allocation quota under the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS), giving families with three or more children a better chance of securing a flat.

The move comes as Singapore continues efforts to support larger families while maintaining a steady supply of public housing amid strong demand.

Larger families receive a stronger boost in the ballot

One of the biggest changes in this launch is the enhancement of the TCPS.

According to HDB, the quota reserved for eligible families with three or more children has increased from up to 5 per cent to up to 10 per cent of flats offered under BTO and Sale of Balance Flats exercises.

The scheme will also be extended to families expecting their third child.

Prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah

Among the seven projects launched, two are classified as Prime projects: Lakeview Cascadia in Bishan and Berlayar Rise in Bukit Merah.

Lakeview Cascadia is particularly notable because it marks the return of new public housing to the Lakeview area after more than four decades. The project will offer 1,221 flats and forms the first of two planned BTO developments in the estate. The launch also includes two Plus projects in Ang Mo Kio and three Standard projects in Sembawang and Woodlands.

As with other Plus and Prime flats, buyers will receive additional subsidies but face stricter resale conditions, including a 10-year minimum occupation period and subsidy recovery upon resale. The recovery rates range from 8 per cent for the Ang Mo Kio Plus projects to 14 per cent for Berlayar Rise.

Shorter waiting move-in times remain available for buyers

For buyers eager to move in sooner, HDB is offering more than 2,000 flats with waiting times of under three years. These include units at Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook.

Another 485 flats at Kebun Baru Ridge have an estimated waiting time of three years and one month.

June 2026 BTO exercise Flat prices by Housing and Development Board (HDB)

The shorter waiting periods could appeal to young couples and families who may not want to wait the typical three to five years associated with many BTO projects.

Grants continue to keep flats within affordability reach

HDB said eligible first-time families can receive up to S$120,000 through the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant.

With grants, a three-room Standard flat can start from around S$145,000, while a four-room Standard flat can start from about S$222,000. Actual grant amounts depend on household income and eligibility.

Flat mix by Housing and Development Board (HDB)

Flat mix by Housing and Development Board (HDB)

The June launch also includes about 2,300 two-room Flexi flats, making up nearly one-third of all units offered. These flats are primarily for first-time singles and seniors.

More housing supply is on the way later this year

Applications for the June exercise are open until June 24 through HDB’s online portal. A computer ballot, rather than application timing, determines who gets shortlisted.

Looking ahead, HDB plans to launch about 7,960 flats in October across Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun. Community Care Apartments for seniors will also be offered in Toa Payoh.

The continued rollout of new flats suggests that housing supply is a central priority. HDB said it is prepared to launch more than 55,000 flats between 2025 and 2027 if demand requires it.

The latest launch is about more than securing a home for many Singaporeans. It’s a balance between affordability, family support, and access to well-located housing. More housing supply helps, but buyers still need to choose carefully, stay within budget and focus on a home that fits their long-term needs rather than chasing the most popular project.

Read related: HDB: 2,520 BTO flats with wait times of 3 years or less to be offered across 3 projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio in June sales