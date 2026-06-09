HDB: 2,520 BTO flats with wait times of 3 years or less to be offered across 3 projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio in June sales

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans hoping to collect their keys sooner may find some welcome news in this month’s Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will launch 2,520 flats with waiting times of around three years or less as part of its June 2026 BTO exercise, according to an announcement made on June 7. The flats will be spread across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio and account for more than a third of the roughly 6,900 units being offered this month.

For many first-time buyers, waiting time remains one of the biggest concerns when applying for a new flat. While BTO projects typically take several years to complete, these developments aim to shorten the journey from application to key collection.

Faster access keys for buyers in Sembawang

The fastest project in the upcoming launch is Sembawang Portico, a Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) project with an estimated waiting time of two years and seven months. Located along Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive, it will offer 875 units ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats.

Housing and Development Board (HDB) Artist’s impression of Sembawang Portico

Close behind is Sembawang Brook, another SWT project with a waiting time of two years and nine months. The development, bounded by Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang, will offer 1,160 units, including 3Gen flats designed for multi-generation families who wish to live together.

Housing and Development Board (HDB) Artist’s impression of Sembawang Brook

According to HDB, both projects are located in the new Sembawang North estate and sit next to each other. Future residents can expect faster access to key amenities, including cooked-food outlets, childcare centres, a minimart, and bus services.

Under measures announced earlier this year by the Ministry of National Development, these amenities are expected to open around six months after the first residents collect their keys. The decision is intended to reduce the long-standing issue of residents moving into new estates before shops and services are ready.

The projects will also be near existing facilities such as Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra, which offer sports, healthcare and community services.

Ang Mo Kio project offers a central location

The third shorter-wait project is Kebun Baru Ridge in Ang Mo Kio. The development will have 485 3- and 4-room flats, with an estimated waiting time of 3 years and 1 month.

Housing and Development Board (HDB) Artist’s impression of Kebun Baru Ridge

Located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, the project will include a minimart and an eating house. Residents will also be close to existing amenities such as Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre, Mayflower Shopping and Food Centre, and Ang Mo Kio Town Centre.

Public transport access is another draw, with Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line just a short bus ride away.

Projects are completed faster because planning and construction work begin earlier

The agency works with other government bodies to identify suitable sites in advance and start preparation work before the flats are officially launched for sale. As a result, construction is already well underway by the time buyers book their units.

Apart from Sembawang Portico, Sembawang Brook and Kebun Baru Ridge, four other projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, and Woodlands will also be launched in the June BTO sales exercise. HDB said more details, including the projects’ classification categories, will be released when the sales exercise begins.

A flat that arrives sooner can help young couples start families earlier and reduce the years spent in temporary housing. Efforts to shorten wait times while ensuring amenities arrive fast are likely to remain a key focus as Singapore continues to meet housing demand.