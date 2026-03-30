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Monday, March 30, 2026
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Singapore
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Singapore News
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Haze situation increased sales and demands of face masks and air purifier from the public

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been experiencing haze recently, which has driven a surge in sales of face masks and air purifiers. Surveys from electrical appliance stores show that air purifier sales have jumped more than 20% in the past few weeks, while pharmacies report a sharp rise in face mask demands from the public.

A report says visits to pharmacies, grocery stores, and general merchandise stores in Tampines revealed that face masks are selling pretty well.

The report, published by 8world, also suggests an increase of 20% to 30% in the number of customers who are buying face masks. Moreover, members of the public also declared that coughs and discomfort from their family members prompted them to purchase face masks as a precautionary measure.

Others also noted that there was a stronger smell of smoke around eight to nine in the evening, suspecting it was due to the recent changes in the air quality and another reason to buy face masks.

However, there are still people who stated that they felt healthy and did not need to wear masks, but planned to keep some at home just in case.

Aside from face masks, furniture and appliance retailers also noted a surge in inquiries about air purifiers, with the demand for the product increasing by more than 20% in the past week as well.

Some remarked that “the air quality hasn’t been very good lately; it smells bad and makes breathing difficult,” prompting them to look for air purifiers. More so, other people admitted that even when they close their windows and doors, the indoor air becomes stuffy, therefore the need to have an air purifier.

The National Environment Agency shared that the haze situation is more severe in northern Southeast Asia. In the southern regions, which include Singapore, air quality has remained at normal levels recently because of rainfall and wind direction.

In similar news related to the haze in Singapore, there was a report that doctors across the country are seeing more patients with coughs and breathing discomfort as the haze persists.

Some clinics report a noticeable rise in walk-ins, even though doctors say not every case can be blamed on air quality. Read more about the news story here.

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