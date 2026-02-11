Rise in cough, throat irritation, and breathing discomfort cases in Singapore amid haze; doctors advise to limit outdoor activity if air quality worsens

SINGAPORE: Doctors across Singapore are seeing more patients with coughs and breathing discomfort as haze persists. Some clinics report a noticeable rise in walk-ins, although doctors say not every case can be blamed on air quality.

A Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report, published on Feb 10, said clinics in central, northern, and eastern Singapore have recorded more visits in recent days. Patients mainly complained of coughs, throat irritation, and breathing discomfort.

Dr Joel Lim, a resident doctor at Kingsway Medical Clinic, said patient numbers rose by about 10% to 20%. He linked the increase to recent changes in air quality. He said that “The uptick typically occurs within 24 to 48 hours after sustained periods of poorer air quality,” adding that haze often brings more cases of throat irritation, coughs, and asthma flare-ups.

The rise comes amid dry weather in Singapore and the region. On Feb 9, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said smoke from a hotspot in eastern Johor had drifted towards Singapore. As of 6:00 p.m. that day, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 50 to 62, within the good-to-moderate range. The central region was most affected, followed by the north and east. NEA said dry conditions were expected to continue.

Some residents have also reported a faint burnt smell since late January. NEA had earlier said higher PM2.5 levels in parts of the island were linked to hotspots and smoke plumes from Johor. Vegetation fires also caused hotspots in northern Singapore.

Other doctors reported similar trends. Dr Chong Soon Thye from Livewell Medical Family Clinic estimated a 15% to 25% rise in respiratory cases. Doctors from clinics in Ang Mo Kio and eastern Singapore shared the same observation.

Still, not all doctors were convinced that haze was the sole cause. Dr Chong and Dr Roland Xu said many symptoms were similar to those of the common flu. A Fullerton Health Singapore spokesperson said allergic rhinitis can be triggered by many factors.

“It is not possible to clinically attribute these symptoms directly to haze exposure,” the spokesperson said. The group added that its clinics have not seen a sharp increase in cases of allergic rhinitis or conjunctivitis.

Dr Lim said he looks at air quality readings, symptom timing, and whether patients feel better indoors. He also checks for contact with sick people to rule out infections.

Patients of all ages have been affected. Those with asthma appear more vulnerable, often reporting worse wheezing or breathlessness. Working adults who spend long hours outdoors have also sought treatment.

Most cases remain mild and can be handled at primary care clinics, doctors said. They cautioned that extreme shortness of breath, chest tightness, or severe asthma attacks that are not relieved by inhalers might require hospital care.

The public should also monitor PSI and reduce outdoor activities if air quality deteriorates, doctors advised, adding that wearing masks, using air purifiers, and staying hydrated can help reduce discomfort. Anyone with asthma should have an inhaler nearby at all times. The elderly and people with chronic lung or heart disease should watch for symptoms closely and take medication as prescribed.

“Early assessment is particularly important for children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions,” Dr Lim said.

