‘Has owning a home become just a dream for younger S’poreans?’ — SG youth laments, ‘Prices keep climbing up, BTO wait times stretch for years’

SINGAPORE: In the past, owning an HDB flat used to be the first step toward building a life in Singapore. Now, for many young Singaporeans, it feels more like chasing a mirage in a desert of red tape, rising prices, and ridiculous waiting times.

One Singaporean vented: “These days, getting a place of your own feels tougher than ever. Prices keep climbing up, BTO waiting times stretch for years, and resale flats don’t come cheap either. Even if you’ve got a decent job and you’re saving hard, it still feels like the goalpost keeps moving further away. For a lot of young couples, it’s no longer just about planning and budgeting; it’s about luck and timing.”

And even with a stable income and strict savings, the frustration runs deep: “You can do everything ‘right,’ follow every bit of advice, and still end up waiting years before finally getting a key in your hand. By then, you’re already paying rent somewhere else, juggling bills, and wondering if you’ll ever truly settle down.”

He further lamented that “Owning a home used to be the start of building a future here. Now it feels more like a milestone that’s slowly slipping out of reach, not because people aren’t trying, but because the system itself has become so tight. It’s frustrating watching so many hardworking Singaporeans struggle for something that used to feel almost guaranteed.”

“Property has undergone shrinkflation and inflation at the same time…”

The younger generation isn’t just battling inflation. They’re up against what one commenter described as “shrinkflation and inflation at the same time.”

He added that “For 2x the price, you’re getting a worse location and a smaller and smaller size than your parents.”

And even a modern kitchen can’t cook away that bitter aftertaste.

“I want a house, but I’m unmarried; lower BTO age, please…”

Some argue that BTO flats are still affordable. But others say it depends on where you aim your HDB application cannon.

“Look at AMK applicant rates vs previous AMK applicant rates. If you choose to apply to an oversubscribed location, don’t make the Pikachu face when you didn’t get a unit,” one wrote.

Then there’s the hot potato of eligibility: “Younger Singaporean here. I want a house, but I’m unmarried; lower BTO age, please.”

“It’s difficult to afford one without parents’ help or without having a very high salary…”

Some Singaporeans took aim at resale flat sellers: “Blame the selfish people owning HDBs and asking for S$1M dollar prices when they barely paid S$300K for the property, which was further subsidised by the government.”

Others pointed fingers at the open-house circus of new launches: “It’s difficult to afford one without parents’ help or without having a very high salary.”

Still, some reminded everyone that the property market isn’t a charity: “Markets don’t work like this. You can’t expect a seller to sell at S$800K when the market is S$1 million.”

“Every generation says the same thing…”

And finally, a classic jab from the older crowd: “Every generation says the same thing. Welcome to adulthood.”

Whether it’s a valid concern or just the latest chorus in the age-old “It-was-easier-back-then” song, one thing’s for sure — the dream of homeownership in Singapore now is looking less like a rite of passage and more like a rite of patience.

