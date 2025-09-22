‘Why did HDB stop designing BTOs with this kind of architecture?’ — Singaporean residents reminisce about SG’s forgotten aesthetics

SINGAPORE: It started with a simple Reddit post: “Why did HDB stop designing BTOs with this kind of architecture?” — but what followed was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as Singaporeans dug deep into their collective memory of flats that had flair, character, and a little bit of heart, charm, and magic.

From the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, Housing & Development Board (HDB) estates weren’t just about function; they were experiments in form. One Singaporean recalled: “I believe that design is from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s. HDB experimented with architects and engineers to create visually appealing flats. However, they later [probably] found that these premium designs were too costly, so they shifted to simpler, shoebox-style flats.”

When Bishan and Tampines felt like luxury

Residents pointed to the late 1980s Bishan point blocks as prime examples of thoughtful design: “Practically perfect squares,” one praised, noting how renovation-friendly those layouts were.

Another reminisced about Tampines in its prime: “This is where I grew up. Moved to this block at 12 and moved out only after I got married. Best place. Right at the edge of Tampines. One flyover and you’re in Pasir Ris. Go straight, it’s Changi Village. The airport is 15 minutes via taxi. I used to go to Tampines Mart… or opposite Esso (now SPC). Training for 2.4 is also easy. Run three rounds around the estate. I used to hang out with my friends at the top deck of the visitors’ carpark at 497L.”

Stories like these highlight how estates weren’t just buildings; they were communities stitched together by clever planning and design quirks.

“They put a lot of thought into the older blocks…”

Older HDB blocks had personality. One commenter recalled: “They put a lot of thought into the older blocks. Each district had its own little distinctive touches, like uniquely designed portholes, roofs, or grilles in public areas. The West-facing blocks would have pergolas or slightly extended roof shade above the windows. A few blocks in Pasir Ris have a nautical theme going.”

These touches made each neighbourhood distinct. You could step into an estate and know, instantly, that you were in Pasir Ris, Bishan, or Tampines, but today, as some opined, the skyline looks like it’s been copied and pasted across the island: “I wish HDBs were actually nice nowadays because they all look the same. New neighbourhoods no longer have that charm…,” another local sighed.

“Lego stacked pre-fab is faster and cheaper than bricks…”

So why did it all change: Cost and speed.

“Space constraints, and they need to build faster and cheaper than before. Lego stacked pre-fab is faster and cheaper than bricks,” one person explained.

Another put it bluntly: “They are all now made for speed of building and cheapness through economies of scale. That’s why the windows all look the same on HDB blocks. Most parts of the flat are precast — the walls, the bomb shelter, the windows — they are all made in 1 factory and shipped to the site itself to be built like Legos.”

That efficiency comes at a price. One resident poked fun: “They moved away from brutalist architecture to … brutal pricing torture.”

Others blamed shrinkflation in design: “It’s a form of shrinkflation that applies to HDB homes.”

“To build these unique ones, the time it takes is longer…”

Not all is lost, though. The community pointed to developments like Pinnacle@Duxton and Dawson SkyTerrace as proof that HDB can still pull off great design.

As one commenter summed up: “To build these unique ones, the time it takes is longer. If it takes too long, people complain. If the design is too simple, people complain, but there are still unique ones like Pinnacle@Duxton.”

The nostalgia, however, remains strong. For many, older estates weren’t just homes — they were living testaments to a time when public housing had an identity, and residents could proudly say, “My block looks uniquely different.”

“This type velly velly nice… like velly premium leh… 😀”

Perhaps the next big question isn’t just about cost or efficiency, but whether Singapore is willing to bring back that lost heart, charm, and magic. After all, as one nostalgic commenter put it with much amazement: “This type velly velly nice… like velly premium leh… 😀”

