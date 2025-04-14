The Independent Logo
Menu
Harriet Dart says sorry for telling opponent, Lois Boisson, to &#8216;put on deodorant&#8217;

Photo: Instagram.com

Sports

Harriet Dart says sorry for telling opponent, Lois Boisson, to ‘put on deodorant’

AuthorAiah Bathan|April 17, 2025
facebook [#176] Created with Sketch. whatsapp

British tennis player Harriet Dart has apologised after asking the umpire to tell her French opponent, Lois Boisson, to use a deodorant during their first-round match at the Rouen Open.

Currently the British number four, Dart lost the match with a final scoreline of 6-0, 6-3, and the first set lasting only 28 minutes. The incident occurred during the match, when the Briton was heard on the broadcast talking to the umpire and said: “Can you ask her to put on deodorant? She smells really bad.” 

Following the backlash afterwards, Dart admitted the comment was inappropriate and expressed regret for her behaviour.

In her Instagram story, she expressed: “I want to apologise for what I said on court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today.I’ll learn from this and move forward.” 

Boisson responded to the incident lightly by posting an edited photo on her Instagram story where she held a stick of deodorant and joked that Dove “apparently needs a collab.”

Moreover, BBC Sport has reached out to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for a response. 

In a social media post made by Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole, it posted a photo of Boisson, which netizens commented on. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Netizens showed their support to Boisson and said: “The only thing to smell here is success”, “The smell of victory. 🔥🔥”, “Congratulations on the win. I’m English and glad you won. Dart is known for being a bad sport. Well done on your dignified funny response”, “The sweet smell of sucess!! I hope you smash Wimbledon too!”, and “Smell has never felt so good! 💪🏻💪🏻” 

Athletes’ performances

Dart was unable to convert any of her six breakpoints, as Boisson claimed a dominant victory to advance to the last 16.

Boisson, who is making her first WTA Tour appearance of the season after recovering from injury, is currently ranked 303rd in the world. She pulled off an upset by defeating the 110th-ranked Dart, who struggled with her serve, getting broken four times during the match.

This was Dart’s second clay-court match of the season ahead of the French Open next month. She had previously lost to Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Charleston Open last month.

TAGS
Harriet DartLois BoissonTennis

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man who threw bottle at Mathieu van der Poel during the Paris-Roubaix race issued an apology
Sports-April 17, 2025
ATP player born in 2008 makes history with a win in BMW Munich Open
Sports-April 17, 2025
Sport Singapore introduces first group of 12 university students to receive spexEducation scholarship
Sports-April 17, 2025
Here’s everything Rory McIlroy receives after making Masters history
Sports-April 16, 2025
Milano Cortina 2026 unveils sleek new Olympic and Paralympic torches
Sports-April 16, 2025
‘Throw Town’ in Oklahoma becomes the place for record-breaking discus throws
Sports-April 16, 2025
Biwott and Hirpa dominated the 2025 Paris Marathon, Kenya and Ethiopia prevailed once again
Sports-April 15, 2025
Mathieu van der Poel seeks action after bottle-throwing incident at Paris-Roubaix
Sports-April 15, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Monte Carlo Masters title, but says it’s ‘not the way I wanted to win’
Sports-April 15, 2025
Rory McIlroy wins the Masters and fulfils career Grand Slam goal
Sports-April 15, 2025
Top runners compete in the 2025 Paris Marathon
Sports-April 14, 2025
Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage have secured a spot for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup finals
Sports-April 14, 2025