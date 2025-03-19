SINGAPORE: Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore Harpreet Singh Nehal, who has caused a buzz since he was first seen with The Workers’ Party, said that 2025 is his year of “Embracing Positive Change.”

In a Mar 18 (Tuesday) post on his newly launched official Facebook page, he wrote that among his most fulfilling commitments last year had been the hours he had spent with members and volunteers of the WP on the ground, going door to door and talking with residents long before the upcoming General Election was even on the horizon.

As he had mentioned in an article published in Jom last year, Mr Singh believes that Singapore’s future depends on “a more balanced politics”, which he defined as moving away from one-party domination toward a stronger opposition, especially given the rapid pace of change the world is seeing today.

He added, “For this reason, I am immensely proud to be associated with the Workers’ Party. It is a reasonable, sensible, and responsible political party that is not just committed to keeping all the things that are great about Singapore.”

Mr Singh also underlined that the WP “is equally committed to bring about the changes that Singapore needs to be stronger and better – one more ready and confident to meet the future. A Singapore where citizens can live more affordable, balanced and fulfilling lives,” which he said he would write more about in future posts.

The Senior Counsel added that he knows the path ahead for him, and perhaps for the WP as well, will not always be easy, and he expects that there will be ups and downs and even “some dark days.”

Nevertheless, he considers this as part and parcel of citizens endeavouring to “bring about any kind of meaningful change.”

In the run-up to the general election, which must be held by this November, he said that the WP will continue to work on the ground with Singaporeans

“Every door we knock on, every conversation we have, every mind we open – these are the building blocks of a stronger, more balanced and fairer political landscape. The future is ours to make. It is time to write a new chapter in our politics,” he added.

Mr Singh also posted photos of WP members and volunteers in their activities, showing WP chief Pritam Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim, MPs Dennis Tan and Jamus Lim, former NCMP Yee Jenn Jong, and others as they engaged with residents in different areas in Singapore.

Netizen reactions

Harpreet Nehal’s post drew plenty of encouragement from netizens, with many expressing support for his efforts with the Workers’ Party.

“The country needs more talented people like you—leaders who truly care and serve with heart!” one commenter wrote.

Another shared their appreciation, saying, “Thank you for your service. Really appreciate it. Looking forward to seeing you and your WP colleagues in Parliament.”

Some kept it short but enthusiastic, with one simply stating, “You have my support!!!”

The comments reflect a growing excitement among supporters as Singapore moves closer to GE2025./TISG

