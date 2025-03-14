SINGAPORE: Singapore Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal, a potential Workers’ Party (WP) election candidate, has officially launched his social media campaign. In a recent Facebook post, Mr Singh encouraged supporters to follow his official page as he embarks on his political journey.

In a post on his personal page, Mr Singh said that he has used Facebook for over a decade to share personal reflections but expects to be more deeply engaged in politics with the election approaching. Emphasising the need for Singapore to embrace fresh perspectives, he called for greater openness to new ideas and a more balanced political landscape.

“We must open up Singapore to meet tomorrow’s challenges – open to new ideas, to diverse perspectives, and to a stronger opposition,” he wrote.

The Senior Counsel stressed that Singapore should move away from one-party dominance and work towards a system that ensures a stronger opposition, framing this as a long-term effort to create a better future for families, young people, and future generations.

Mr Singh has been seen walking the ground in Marine Parade GRC with the WP since 2023.

Marine Parade GRC was a hotly contested ward in the 2020 general election, with the ruling party winning with a fairly narrow margin of 57.74%. With the incumbent anchor MP having resigned mid-term, political pundits and ordinary Singaporeans alike were eagerly watching as to whether may disappear altogether in the new electoral map.

Instead of shrinking, the ward has been renamed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and expanded to absorb Potong Pasir SMC, MacPherson SMC, and parts of Mountbatten SMC. The ward’s electorate count has shot up to 131,493.

Mr Singh is widely expected to be fielded in the new Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC. While the WP has not officially confirmed its slate of candidates, Mr Singh’s launch of his Facebook page just two days after the EBRC report suggests that Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC is a key target for the opposition party.

The WP has so far remained reserved about its election strategy, only commenting that the recent boundary changes have been “significant” in areas where it has traditionally been active and that it will issue further details on its plans in due course. Party chair Sylvia Lim later told the press that it is “a pity” that the boundaries of WP stronghold Aljunied GRC have shrunk in the new electoral map and that her team.