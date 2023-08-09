“Happy 58th Birthday, Singapore!” — WP MPs including Faisal Manap wish everyone Happy National Day on TikTok

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party Members of Parliament greeted Singapore with a “Happy Birthday” in a TikTok video on National Day, Aug 9, on the WP’s channel.

Though they are one man down since the resignation of former Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera last month, the rest of the opposition Members of Parliament from Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC, gave cheery greetings, including Mr Muhammad Faisal Manap, the party’s vice chair, who recently had a health issue.

The WP said on Jul 25 that Mr Faisal was at a hospital’s Intensive care unit (ICU) due to a cardiac condition. A few days later, however, a WP volunteer said he was ready to leave the ICU and recuperate. Former Hougang SMC MP and senior WP member Png Eng Huat stepped in to help while Mr Faisal was recovering.

The party’s National Day Greeting is kicked off by WP Secretary-General and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who starts off in English, followed by Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who continues the greetings in Chinese.

WP chair Sylvia Lim then greets everyone in Malay before Mr Faisal comes in to say, “Happy Birthday, Singapore.”

The party’s younger MPs from Sengkang follow Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, Ms He Ting Ru and Mr Louis Chua. Mr Dennis Tan, who has been representing Hougang SMC since 2020, is last to give greetings before the video closes with a cheer from the MPs.

Mr Singh published his National Day Message on Tuesday, Aug 8, acknowledging the recent scandals that have beset the country. Still, he expressed confidence that “In times of trouble, our country will find a way to start anew and overcome challenges.”

He also referenced the iconic song “Home,” which performer Kit Chan recently rereleased the song as a 25th-anniversary remake.

“’Home’ resonates deeply with our yearning to be connected to our homeland, embrace precious memories from our past and ignite our dreams for our future. It remains loved by Singaporeans, who passionately sing along—and are often moved to tears—whenever it is played,” said Mr Singh, whose message may be summarized this way: “Making Singapore the Home we all cherish.” /TISG

