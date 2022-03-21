- Advertisement -

The fairy tale for Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu continues, and fans all over the world are rooting for her happily ever after.

The world is rooting for Barbie Hsu & new husband (but old flame) DJ Koo

She and her new husband are finally together after being separated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hsu, 45, married Korean musician and DJ Koo Jun-yup, 52, a few weeks ago.

It came as a surprise to many, including Hsu’s mum, Huang Chun-Mei, who only learned of the marriage the night before it actually happened.

This caused a rift between mother and daughter, which, thankfully, seems to have healed.

So back to Hsu and Koo. The Meteor Garden actress and KLON musician were in a relationship in 1999 but were said to have broken up after a year.

Hsu went on to marry Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, 40, in 2010, and the couple has two children, a daughter and a son.

But in November 2021, they got divorced.

Koo, on the other hand, has stayed single all these years.

He reached out to his old flame after she split from her husband, and, well, the flame rekindled, and Koo and Hsu fell in love.

However, they could not reunite in person due to Taiwan’s pandemic restrictions, which means that the two have been in a long-distance relationship since the end of 2021.

The only way the two could be together was for Koo, who was in Korea at the time, to marry Hsu.

He flew to Taiwan on Mar 9 and then was quarantined for 10 days.

But the quarantine is finally over.

Their marriage has already been registered in South Korea. Hsu filled in the required paperwork and sent them to Koo, who then submitted the documents.

When the papers were processed, Koo could proceed to apply to fly to Taiwan as Hsu’s spouse.

The couple will also be filing marriage papers in Taiwan.

He was seen by Taiwanese media departing from the hotel where he had been quarantined and then entering the home belonging to Hsu, where he’ll have to spend another week due in isolation to Taiwan’s Covid-restrictions. /TISG

