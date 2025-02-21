Singapore News Uncategorized

GrandTech Cloud Services shakes up Singapore with ‘pizza blitz’ – 300 pizzas delivered to fuel start-ups, VCs, and influencers

ByJARA CARBALLO

February 21, 2025

SINGAPORE: GrandTech Cloud Services (GCS) has made a memorable debut in Singapore with its innovative “Pizza Blitz” campaign, delivering 300 pizzas to over 200 start-ups, influencers, and venture capitalists across the city.

According to the latest report from MalayMail, this bold initiative is designed to introduce GCS and its startup-focused platform, F2SU (A Friend to Start-ups), while fostering connections within Singapore’s fast-paced entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the start-up scene becoming increasingly competitive, GCS is leveraging a unique marketing approach to stand out and make a lasting first impression.

The power of pizza – A symbol of practical solutions

In a landscape where start-ups are constantly seeking practical, efficient, and cost-effective solutions, GCS is tapping into a universally loved comfort food—pizza—to represent its value proposition. Much like the simplicity and convenience of a pizza, GCS offers straightforward, no-nonsense solutions to start-ups looking to streamline cloud operations and scale effectively.

According to Sebastien Khoo, head of GTM, Singapore at GCS, the choice of pizza is not just about delivering a meal; it’s a symbol of how GCS understands the needs of the start-up community. “Pizza is the perfect metaphor for our approach—easy, practical, and ideal for the hustle-and-bustle start-up culture.”

With each pizza box, GCS also includes personalised notes that explain the core benefits of F2SU, demonstrating a thoughtful commitment to engaging with the start-up community on a deeper level.

Fostering long-term collaboration and growth

More than a one-time promotional stunt, the “Pizza Blitz” is part of a long-term strategy aimed at building lasting relationships with start-ups in Singapore and beyond. GCS hopes that these casual interactions will serve as a gateway to deeper conversations about how F2SU can empower start-ups to overcome challenges and achieve business success. By offering cloud solutions that optimise costs and accelerate market expansion, GCS is positioning itself as an essential partner for start-ups seeking to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Feedback from local entrepreneurs highlights the effectiveness of this personal approach. “Huge thanks to GCS for the unexpected pizza drop-off,” says Hoo Yuanyang, CEO of Paywho. “It was thoughtful, delicious, and sparked a candid conversation on how we can mutually thrive with our ecosystem partners.”

GCS plans to extend F2SU’s reach across the Asia-Pacific region, helping start-ups not only to survive but thrive in the global market. Through campaigns like the “Pizza Blitz”, GCS is reshaping how companies build connections, grow, and innovate in the start-up world.

