Grace Chan, the former Miss HK, shares pictures from her trip to Malaysia with her husband, Kevin Cheng

March 25, 2025

HONG KONG: According to The Star, Hong Kong-based Canadian actress Grace Chan recently travelled to Malaysia with her husband, actor Kevin Cheng, to attend the launch of a beauty spa.

The couple, who are parents to three children, were seen enjoying a meal at the popular Village Park Restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Reports also mentioned that they chose to stay at an Airbnb during their time in Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: Instagram/Grace Chan

Highlights from their trip

On Mar 22, Chan shared highlights from their trip on Instagram, posting several photos, including four taken at the wellness store opening at Sunway Pyramid. She expressed excitement about finally working alongside her husband in Malaysia, noting, “I’ve been to Malaysia many times, but this was our first work trip together here!”

Chan, crowned Miss Hong Kong in the past, also gave fans a glimpse into their foodie adventures. She posted a picture of herself savouring nasi lemak and uploaded a video of Cheng, 55, happily digging into the traditional Malaysian dish.

“Client-turned-bestie”

In her caption, she thanked a friend—who she described as a “client-turned-bestie”—for taking them out for the local meal after the event.

Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony held in Bali back in 2018.

This trip wasn’t Chan’s first visit to Malaysia. She had previously caught attention in October of last year when she was spotted casually exploring Jonker Street in Melaka.

Grace Chan is a Canadian actress, TV personality, and beauty pageant champion who was born in Hong Kong. She was born on June 23, 1991, in British Hong Kong. She won Miss Hong Kong in 2013 and Miss Chinese International in 2014.

