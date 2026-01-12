// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 12, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Heidi Reavley — Complaint Singapore
In the Hood
3 min.Read

Grab driver accused of verbal abuse after alleged wrong pickup at Dempsey, sparks netizen outrage

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: What started as a simple workday at Dempsey quickly turned tense after a Grab driver allegedly stormed into a workplace, shouting at staff over a pickup he believed was meant to be there. The encounter, later shared on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, struck a nerve with many netizens who said it reflected deeper issues around stress, accountability and basic respect.

According to the post, the driver opened the outlet door and began yelling at one of the staff members, insisting that a Grab ride to the airport had been booked from that location. He claimed he had tried calling the passenger several times but received no response. The staff explained that none of them had booked a ride and that it was part of the driver’s job to locate and contact his passenger.

Instead of de-escalating, the driver allegedly doubled down, insisting the workplace was responsible and arguing that the pickup point was correct. The poster said they tried to calmly explain that the driver was actually at the wrong spot, about 40 metres away from the correct pickup location, but the conversation quickly spiralled.

See also  From Singapore to the world: Grab and May Mobility team up to take robotaxis global
Untitled design 7
Photo: Facebook / Heidi Reavley — Complaint Singapore

The situation took a darker turn when the driver allegedly began shouting and making threats, at one point telling the poster to “[redacted] off back to [their] country.” Shocked and angry, the poster said they yelled back, told the driver they were a local, and threatened to call the police. After taking a photo of the car plate and asking the driver to stay, the driver allegedly drove off while the poster went inside to retrieve a phone.

Afterwards, the poster apparently lodged a report with ComfortDelGro and attempted to contact Grab but expressed frustration after being told there was no phone-based complaint channel. For them, the incident was not just about a wrong pickup but about feeling verbally attacked while simply doing their job.

Netizens weigh in

Many online users sympathised with the staff, saying no one deserves to be shouted at or insulted, especially over a mistake that wasn’t theirs. Several pointed out that there are proper avenues to hold drivers accountable.

See also  Grab posts US$20M profit in Q2, rebounding from US$68M loss as revenue beats forecasts

“Since the driver is a taxi driver, complain to LTA who issues [to] drivers the taxi vocational licence. The same with any PHV driver (Grab, Gojek, Tada) for the PHV licence. LTA will investigate and ask the driver to come for [an] interview. If he is wrong, he will be suspended,” one commenter shared.

Others felt the driver’s anger may have come from his own actions. “He already pressed pick up before [the] passenger even boarded, now he cannot cancel the job. That’s why he [was] pissed off; [it was his] own mistake, [but] blame on others,” another netizen wrote.

A smaller number urged empathy on both sides, noting that locations like Dempsey can be confusing. “You should help him call the passenger, as the driver might not [be] familiar with the place. Today, many call Grab but not share the building name,” one user suggested.

When stress spills into public spaces

While misunderstandings and job stress are common, especially in transport and service roles, shouting, threats, and xenophobic remarks cross a clear line. The incident shows how easily everyday frustrations can explode into public confrontations, and how important it is for companies to provide clear, accessible ways for people to report such behaviour.

See also  Customer pays $4.90 for Grab delivery but ends up collecting the order himself

At its core, the situation resonated because it felt familiar to many: a small mistake, a stressful day, and emotions boiling over, but as netizens pointed out, stress does not excuse disrespect; when things go wrong, how people choose to respond often matters more than the mistake itself.

Read also: Redditor shares MRT escalator clash with elderly man, sparks debate on public etiquette and conflict handling

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore car buyers planning to buy EVs drop amid charging-related concerns

SINGAPORE: Singapore car buyers have become less keen on...

Malaysia joins Indonesia in suspending access to Musk’s Grok AI over sexually explicit content concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has suspended access to Elon Musk’s...

New job, higher pay, but worse mental health: Netizen on probation seeks advice after unpleasant experiences in new workplace

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post by a Singaporean professional has...

HDB coffee shops can now opt out of budget meal initiative

SINGAPORE: Housing and Development Board (HDB) coffee shops can...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //