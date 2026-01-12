Grab driver accused of verbal abuse after alleged wrong pickup at Dempsey, sparks netizen outrage

SINGAPORE: What started as a simple workday at Dempsey quickly turned tense after a Grab driver allegedly stormed into a workplace, shouting at staff over a pickup he believed was meant to be there. The encounter, later shared on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, struck a nerve with many netizens who said it reflected deeper issues around stress, accountability and basic respect.

According to the post, the driver opened the outlet door and began yelling at one of the staff members, insisting that a Grab ride to the airport had been booked from that location. He claimed he had tried calling the passenger several times but received no response. The staff explained that none of them had booked a ride and that it was part of the driver’s job to locate and contact his passenger.

Instead of de-escalating, the driver allegedly doubled down, insisting the workplace was responsible and arguing that the pickup point was correct. The poster said they tried to calmly explain that the driver was actually at the wrong spot, about 40 metres away from the correct pickup location, but the conversation quickly spiralled.

The situation took a darker turn when the driver allegedly began shouting and making threats, at one point telling the poster to “[redacted] off back to [their] country.” Shocked and angry, the poster said they yelled back, told the driver they were a local, and threatened to call the police. After taking a photo of the car plate and asking the driver to stay, the driver allegedly drove off while the poster went inside to retrieve a phone.

Afterwards, the poster apparently lodged a report with ComfortDelGro and attempted to contact Grab but expressed frustration after being told there was no phone-based complaint channel. For them, the incident was not just about a wrong pickup but about feeling verbally attacked while simply doing their job.

Netizens weigh in

Many online users sympathised with the staff, saying no one deserves to be shouted at or insulted, especially over a mistake that wasn’t theirs. Several pointed out that there are proper avenues to hold drivers accountable.

“Since the driver is a taxi driver, complain to LTA who issues [to] drivers the taxi vocational licence. The same with any PHV driver (Grab, Gojek, Tada) for the PHV licence. LTA will investigate and ask the driver to come for [an] interview. If he is wrong, he will be suspended,” one commenter shared.

Others felt the driver’s anger may have come from his own actions. “He already pressed pick up before [the] passenger even boarded, now he cannot cancel the job. That’s why he [was] pissed off; [it was his] own mistake, [but] blame on others,” another netizen wrote.

A smaller number urged empathy on both sides, noting that locations like Dempsey can be confusing. “You should help him call the passenger, as the driver might not [be] familiar with the place. Today, many call Grab but not share the building name,” one user suggested.

When stress spills into public spaces

While misunderstandings and job stress are common, especially in transport and service roles, shouting, threats, and xenophobic remarks cross a clear line. The incident shows how easily everyday frustrations can explode into public confrontations, and how important it is for companies to provide clear, accessible ways for people to report such behaviour.

At its core, the situation resonated because it felt familiar to many: a small mistake, a stressful day, and emotions boiling over, but as netizens pointed out, stress does not excuse disrespect; when things go wrong, how people choose to respond often matters more than the mistake itself.

Read also: Redditor shares MRT escalator clash with elderly man, sparks debate on public etiquette and conflict handling