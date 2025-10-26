// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, October 26, 2025
‘Governance is the most important thing’ to draw global investment and keep domestic capital in Southeast Asia, Temasek CEO says

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings CEO Dilhan Pillay said Southeast Asia must strengthen the enforcement of investor rights and corporate governance if it wants to attract global investments and keep domestic capital in the region, The Edge Singapore reported.

He said implementing international corporate governance may help strengthen the region’s private credit market, which has been trailing behind its Western peers.

Speaking at the Asean Business and Investment Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Oct 25), Mr Pillay said “good governance is the most important thing” for firms in the region that want to attract capital and stay private for longer, similar to companies in the US.

It’s also critical in boosting investor confidence and encouraging domestic capital to stay in the market, he said, adding that enforcement must go hand in hand with governance.

Temasek reported a net asset value of S$434 billion as of March 31. /TISG

