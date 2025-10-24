// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
Man looking at a tablet checking the stock market.
Photo: Freepik/pressfoto(for illustration purposes only)
More Singapore retail investors using AI to make investment decisions than global peers

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore retail investors are emerging as some of the most eager adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) in personal investing, with 32% using AI tools for making their investment decisions, ahead of just 19% globally, Singapore Business Review reported, citing a survey by eToro.

The study also found that 43% were open to trying AI-powered tools, while 20% said they were not interested, compared to global figures of 39% and 33%, respectively.

More than half of Singapore respondents (56%) said AI helps them save time on research, with slightly more women (57%) agreeing than men (54%). Meanwhile, 51% believe AI is the future of investing, including 56% of women and 46% of men.

Singapore respondents noted AI’s decision-making skills could outperform them (33%), while 32% believe it could outperform fund managers, both in returns and cost.

Looking ahead, 39% of Singaporeans plan to learn more about AI-driven investment strategies next year, compared to just 23% globally.

Among Singapore investors, 59% have tech stocks, and 27% plan to increase their exposure to them in the next three months. Investors in the city-state also expect AI-related stock prices to rise before the end of the year (64%), while 27% have already increased or plan to increase their Nvidia stock holdings. /TISG

