Saturday, October 11, 2025
Google launches new AI platform ‘Gemini Enterprise’ for business clients

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Alphabet’s Google has rolled out a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform for businesses called Gemini Enterprise on Thursday, as it steps up efforts to attract more corporate clients, Reuters reported.

Google said the platform uses its most advanced AI models and works as a conversational tool, helping employees interact with their company’s data, documents, and applications.

The company added that Gemini Enterprise provides pre-built AI agents to help with deep research, data insights and other tasks. Businesses can also create and deploy their own custom agents using the tool.

Google said new clients have already signed for the platform, including clothing retailer Gap, design software maker Figma, and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider Klarna.

The company joins other tech firms like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic in focusing on products for enterprise users to boost returns on their AI efforts.

Earlier this month, the South China Morning Post reported, citing PitchBook data, that venture capitalists have poured a record US$192.7 billion (S$249.11 billion) into AI start-ups so far this year, putting 2025 on track to be the first year where more than half of global venture capital goes to the industry — though GIC warned of a ‘hype bubble’ in the trend.

See also  GIC claims its address is found in Panama Papers because of a previous investment it had made

A recent global survey by EY also found that nearly every firm faced losses from AI deployment, though those with ‘responsible AI’ policies saw stronger gains in sales performance, cost savings and employee satisfaction. /TISG

Read also: DBS group CEO Tan Su Shan tops Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

