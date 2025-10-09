Most large firms faced losses from AI deployment, but those with ‘responsible AI’ policies saw stronger gains: EY survey

AMSTERDAM: Most large companies that have introduced artificial intelligence (AI) have suffered financial losses, though those who fully developed “responsible AI” policies saw the opposite: stronger sales performance, cost savings, and employee satisfaction, Reuters reported, citing a new global survey by EY.

The survey, conducted in July and August 2025, gathered responses from 975 executives overseeing AI at global companies with annual sales exceeding US$1 billion.

Notably, most firms faced setbacks from compliance issues, biased or flawed outputs, and disruptions to sustainability goals. However, AI-related reputational damage or legal problems were less common.

According to EY, the companies surveyed saw a combined estimated loss of about US$4.3 billion but remained optimistic that AI adoption would ultimately bring significant benefits.

EY’s Global Chief Innovation Officer, Joe Depa, told Reuters that AI is helping people “do more, faster”, but noted that “the value capture lags because those gains are being reinvested into doing more work, not necessarily into cutting costs or driving immediate revenue.” /TISG

Read also: GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)