DBS group CEO Tan Su Shan tops Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

SINGAPORE: DBS Chief Executive Tan Su Shan has been named the most powerful woman in Asia by Fortune, topping the magazine’s 2025 Most Powerful Women Asia list.

Ms Tan, who took over as group CEO in March this year, has been with DBS since 2010.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 9), the bank celebrated Ms Tan’s achievement, describing her journey with DBS as transformative and an inspiration for many.

The bank also shared a video of Ms Tan from a Game On! episode with Max Maeder, released in September last year, where she said, “The role of CEO of DBS carries tremendous responsibility. I’m honoured, it’s a huge privilege,” adding that she hopes DBS will continue to flourish globally “as the best bank, as the bank with purpose.”

Singapore stood out in this year’s ranking, with several other executives making the list, including Png Chin Yee of Temasek (17), Jenny Lee of Granite Asia (30), Geraldine Chin of Exxon Mobil Asia Pacific (43), Puay Koon Chia of Dow (45), Kawal Preet of FedEx (46), Belinda Tanoto of RGE (51), Adeline Sum of NTUC Enterprise (68), Nicole Tan of Shiseido (71), and Michelle Cheo Hui Ning of Mewah International (87), as reported by Singapore Business Review.

Meanwhile, 34 executives from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau dominated this year’s list, while India and Thailand each had eight. About 40 newcomers were also included. /TISG

