Home News Goh Chok Tong joins virtual CNY celebrations at Marine Parade

Goh Chok Tong joins virtual CNY celebrations at Marine Parade

The former PM joined Dr Tan See Leng at Marine Parade's virtual celebrations wishing residents of Marine Parade a happy and healthy new year

FB screengrab: Goh Chok Tong (MParader)

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—For former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, it must have been a homecoming of sorts. 

After all, he served as a Member of Parliament for the consistency for 44 years, first at Marine Parade SMC (1976 – 1988), then at Marine Parade GRC, only stepping down last year, shortly before July’s General Election.

And while he has stepped down from being an MP, he is still an Adviser Emeritus to the Marine Parade Grassroots Organizations as well as an Emeritus Senior Minister.

“Good evening to all of you. I miss Marine Parade, and I miss all of you,” the 79-year-old Mr Goh said in the video he posted on Sunday night (Feb 21).

The former PM had joined Dr Tan See Leng at Marine Parade’s virtual Chinese New Year celebration earlier that night.

- Advertisement -

Mr Goh posted a short video wherein he did not only wish the residents and friends of Marine Parade a happy new year but a healthy one as well.

He recently underwent 20 radiation therapy sessions after a nodule had been found in his larynx, wherein cancerous squamous cells were discovered. Mr Goh has been open with his health issues, regularly posting updates on his MParader Facebook page to encourage others to avail of health screenings that could save their life.

A month before his radiation therapy sessions started, he was also hospitalised to have a kidney stone removed.

In the video, Mr Goh also talked about the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as his personal health challenges.

But now he is “totally all right. I’m perfectly all right,” he said, thanking everyone who had expressed their concern.

“Now I am enjoying my life, ready for walkabouts, walking through the forest trails, walking through botanic gardens, taking photographs, and back to my usual hobby of playing golf.

But health is not forever. We have to look after our health.” 

He then announced that he is coming back to Marine Parade on Monday (Feb 22), to have his Covid-19 vaccine, as he belongs “to the category of elderly.”

He explained further that the reason why he put aside all the fears of side effects is that if, though “bad luck,” anyone in his age range would catch Covid, “the damage to our health would be very severe. And if we are very unlucky, we might not even survive it,” he added.

Millions of people have received the vaccination shots, he said, and “going by the record, it is very safe.”

He then encouraged everyone to come forward to have their vaccination shots.

“I trust experts all over the world. I trust science. I trust the Ministry of Health (MOH). I trust our doctors.”

Mr Goh also said that he trusts Dr Tan See Leng, a medical doctor and MP for Marine Parade, who had invited him to come for his shots.

Later this year, the former PM’s second book, the second part of his authorised biography, “Standing Tall,” is scheduled to be released.

He wrote in a Facebook post late last month that he intends to launch the book in late April or early May of this year, just in time for his 80th birthday.

/TISG

Read also: Goh Chok Tong “should be as strong as an Ox in the new Lunar Year”

Goh Chok Tong “should be as strong as an Ox in the new Lunar Year”

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens criticize MHA for being “tone deaf” after publishing meme on public assembly

Many people online did not react favourably after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published a meme on the Public Order Act. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 16), the MHA published a meme where actor Johnny Depp was seen asking...
View Post
Featured News

New video from Tanjong Pagar crash emerges

Singapore—The shocking Feb 13 Tanjong Pagar Road crash that killed five young men has continued to make headlines, with a new video in the straitstimes.com (ST) showing footage of the woman who tried to save her fiancé from the wreckage running...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng: I don’t think the majority of the Workers’ Party policy suggestions are credible

Singapore—Despite his recent friendly overtures toward certain opposition figures, former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng sought to clarify that his pro-government stance has remained unchanged. Moreover, Mr Cheng wrote in a Feb 15 Facebook post that he “does not think that...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent