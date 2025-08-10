// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, August 10, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: IG screengrab/woosasg
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

‘Get paid to sleep! Earn $3,000 just by “lazing around” in bed’ — SG mattress retailer offers the ultimate “Dream Job” in Singapore

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever been told to “stop lazing around in bed!” and “go get a job!” here’s your chance to prove that sometimes, staying under the covers is indeed the job.

In an Instagram post, mattress retailer Woosa declared: “Get paid to sleep! Earn up to $3,000 just by lounging in bed, because we believe that rest should be just as rewarding. You may have spotted us before, with live dreamers snoozing away at Suntec, Jurong Point, or Waterway Point — are you our next Dreamer?”

So the company is now scouting for its next batch of “Dreamers” — the lucky ones who’ll be paid up to $3K just to sleep on their beds. Yes, you read that right: you snooze, you earn! Applicants can sign up via the link in Woosa’s Instagram bio. Shortlisted candidates will then be invited for a brief in-person interview.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woosa Sleep (@woosasg)

The new job is part of Woosa’s upcoming roadshow from Sept 8 to 14, though — in a plot twist worthy of a mystery novel — they haven’t yet revealed the next exact location. It’s still on the “coming soon” status at the moment.

See also  I got "fired without notice" by my boss over the phone because he didn't want to pay my bonus

Not just any napper will do…

Before you start practising your best sleeping position, know this: Competition could be fierce. Not everyone with the ability to nod off in record time will make the cut.

The idea is equal parts marketing spectacle and lifestyle statement: Showcasing their mattresses while reminding everyone that rest is not a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Is there a sudden nap industry boom?

This isn’t the first time a brand has dangled a paycheck for shut-eye. According to an AsiaOne news report, earlier in July, lifestyle furniture retailer Yogibo also advertised for professional nappers. Their gig required candidates to spend two to three hours a day sleeping on beanbags — for S$7 an hour — as part of a campaign to promote “the value of rest as a part of daily life.”

While Yogibo’s offer sounds like a cushy side hustle, Woosa’s up-to-S$3,000 deal easily takes the crown for Singapore’s most lucrative lie-down.

See also  AI Steve: The AI candidate on the ballot in the UK election

Final call for all Singapore dreamers!

Whether you’re a seasoned weekend napper, a Netflix-binge-crasher, or simply someone who treats the snooze button like a life philosophy, this could be your moment.

So, if your dream job has always been literally dreaming on the job, this is it. Sign up, show up, and — if you’re lucky — drift off into a payday worth bragging about.

Hot this week

Travel

Survey finds Singaporeans turning away from US trips over value, safety worries

SINGAPORE: A regional survey commissioned by CNBC Travel showed...
Business

Small states, big ideas: Singapore takes the lead in Estonia’s Asian tech and startup expansion

SINGAPORE: Touching down in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

© The Independent Singapore