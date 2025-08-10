‘Get paid to sleep! Earn $3,000 just by “lazing around” in bed’ — SG mattress retailer offers the ultimate “Dream Job” in Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever been told to “stop lazing around in bed!” and “go get a job!” here’s your chance to prove that sometimes, staying under the covers is indeed the job.

In an Instagram post, mattress retailer Woosa declared: “Get paid to sleep! Earn up to $3,000 just by lounging in bed, because we believe that rest should be just as rewarding. You may have spotted us before, with live dreamers snoozing away at Suntec, Jurong Point, or Waterway Point — are you our next Dreamer?”

So the company is now scouting for its next batch of “Dreamers” — the lucky ones who’ll be paid up to $3K just to sleep on their beds. Yes, you read that right: you snooze, you earn! Applicants can sign up via the link in Woosa’s Instagram bio. Shortlisted candidates will then be invited for a brief in-person interview.

The new job is part of Woosa’s upcoming roadshow from Sept 8 to 14, though — in a plot twist worthy of a mystery novel — they haven’t yet revealed the next exact location. It’s still on the “coming soon” status at the moment.

Not just any napper will do…

Before you start practising your best sleeping position, know this: Competition could be fierce. Not everyone with the ability to nod off in record time will make the cut.

The idea is equal parts marketing spectacle and lifestyle statement: Showcasing their mattresses while reminding everyone that rest is not a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Is there a sudden nap industry boom?

This isn’t the first time a brand has dangled a paycheck for shut-eye. According to an AsiaOne news report, earlier in July, lifestyle furniture retailer Yogibo also advertised for professional nappers. Their gig required candidates to spend two to three hours a day sleeping on beanbags — for S$7 an hour — as part of a campaign to promote “the value of rest as a part of daily life.”

While Yogibo’s offer sounds like a cushy side hustle, Woosa’s up-to-S$3,000 deal easily takes the crown for Singapore’s most lucrative lie-down.

Final call for all Singapore dreamers!

Whether you’re a seasoned weekend napper, a Netflix-binge-crasher, or simply someone who treats the snooze button like a life philosophy, this could be your moment.

So, if your dream job has always been literally dreaming on the job, this is it. Sign up, show up, and — if you’re lucky — drift off into a payday worth bragging about.