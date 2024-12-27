SINGAPORE: A netizen took to Reddit to express their shock upon hearing a German girl who had been traveling around Southeast Asia claim that Singapore is “not really Asia.” They were even more shocked when, upon hearing the girl’s reasons for saying so, others agreed.

In a r/askSingapore post on Thursday (Dec 26), u/ScaleWeak7473 wrote that they had heard the German girl say this at a party. Her reason for saying so is because Singapore is “rich and developed, not dirty etc.”

When “a few” others at the party agreed with her, the post author said they did not know what to say or how to react.

They further clarified that the girl, whom they claimed spoke English adequately, had not said that “Singapore does not feel like Asia” but that her statement was along the lines of “Singapore is NOT REALLY Asia.”

Those who agreed with her were not only other Westerners but also people from China, Malaysia and Korea.

When the post author argued that Japan has been highly developed and technologically advanced since the 1960s, and is cleaner than some cities in Europe, and would it still be considered as part of Asia.

The woman said that Japan still uses its language everywhere, and that it also has its temples and shrines, kimonos or traditional clothes, Emperor and Empress.

A Chinese party guest noted that Singapore had been a “British Colonial outpost,” which is why it is so developed but added that Hong Kong, at least, has more “feeling.”

This also shocked the post author who quickly replied that the “high standard of living came after the British left,” also giving the examples of the public transport system, Changi Airport, Singapore Airlines, Marina Bay Sands.

The other people at the party, however, were “not very swayed” and the post author wrote that they were outnumbered.

A lot of people have commented on the post, many of whom were dismayed by the remarks made by the party guests.

“So Asia = poor instead of defining a geographic region?” asked one commenter.

Another pointed out that “Japan and Korea are just as much Asia as Laos and Cambodia” and added that the German girl’s myopia can’t be cured.

One noted that her assumption “Asia is homogenous and that every part of Asia is supposed to be underdeveloped or poor” needs to be called out as racist, which no German would want to be accused of.

However, a Reddit user wrote that it’s possible that English may not be her first language, and that she may have wanted to be more nuanced than how she came across.

“At least she’s traveling expanding her horizons. Just ask her clarify her opinions, ask questions and gently inform or change her mind,” they added. /TISG

