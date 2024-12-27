CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Home News

German tourist says SG is not really Asia because it’s “rich, developed & not dirty”

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to Reddit to express their shock upon hearing a German girl who had been traveling around Southeast Asia claim that Singapore is “not really Asia.” They were even more shocked when, upon hearing the girl’s reasons for saying so, others agreed.

In a r/askSingapore post on Thursday (Dec 26), u/ScaleWeak7473 wrote that they had heard the German girl say this at a party. Her reason for saying so is because Singapore is “rich and developed, not dirty etc.”

When “a few” others at the party agreed with her, the post author said they did not know what to say or how to react.

They further clarified that the girl, whom they claimed spoke English adequately, had not said that “Singapore does not feel like Asia” but that her statement was along the lines of “Singapore is NOT REALLY Asia.”

Those who agreed with her were not only other Westerners but also people from China, Malaysia and Korea.

See also  Student volunteer claims Padang was left full of litter, broken chairs and stench after spectators left NDP

When the post author argued that Japan has been highly developed and technologically advanced since the 1960s, and is cleaner than some cities in Europe, and would it still be considered as part of Asia.

The woman said that Japan still uses its language everywhere, and that it also has its temples and shrines, kimonos or traditional clothes, Emperor and Empress.

A Chinese party guest noted that Singapore had been a “British Colonial outpost,” which is why it is so developed but added that Hong Kong, at least, has more “feeling.”

This also shocked the post author who quickly replied that the “high standard of living came after the British left,” also giving the examples of the public transport system, Changi Airport, Singapore Airlines, Marina Bay Sands.

The other people at the party, however, were “not very swayed” and the post author wrote that they were outnumbered.

A lot of people have commented on the post, many of whom were dismayed by the remarks made by the party guests.

See also  'Do you feel that Singapore is only for people who have a smooth life?' — Netizen

“So Asia = poor instead of defining a geographic region?” asked one commenter.

Another pointed out that “Japan and Korea are just as much Asia as Laos and Cambodia” and added that the German girl’s myopia can’t be cured.

One noted that her assumption “Asia is homogenous and that every part of Asia is supposed to be underdeveloped or poor” needs to be called out as racist, which no German would want to be accused of.

However, a Reddit user wrote that it’s possible that English may not be her first language, and that she may have wanted to be more nuanced than how she came across.

“At least she’s traveling expanding her horizons. Just ask her clarify her opinions, ask questions and gently inform or change her mind,” they added. /TISG

Read also: Botswana President Masisi issues threat – 20,000 elephants headed to Germany!

 

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Comfort DelGro luxury taxi fare set to increase from next month

December 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singaporean warns against car company after he and his elderly parents were nearly stranded at JB

December 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Motorcyclist caught on camera doing dangerous ‘Superman’ stunt along ECP

December 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Friday morning—STI increased 0.6%

December 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

6 once-accessible destinations now closed to travellers

December 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

China opens doors to 54 countries with new visa-free transit policy to boost tourism and global ties

December 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore tops global blockchain rankings, leading the way in crypto innovation

December 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.