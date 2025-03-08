SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Thursday (March 6), Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) said schools should open up more recreational sport co-curricular activities (CCAs) for popular sports so more students could participate in them.

“Getting into a school sports team is tough,” he wrote in a Facebook post later that day.

At present, sports trials are held in schools to allow them to choose only the best athletes, who then go on to represent their schools at the National School Games, the MP said.

However, there are many students who want to take up sports such as badminton, basketball, and football as their CCA, only to be disappointed when they don’t make the cut.

“Some are left with no choice but to join a CCA they have little interest in,” he added, suggesting that schools should open up more recreational sports CCAs for popular sports in order to accommodate students who have the desire to take up these sports for leisure but do not have formal training.

While this is already being done in numerous schools, not all do so, the MP said.

Mr Giam, who is a father of two, suggested that schools adjust the number of CCA places to match the demand. This would help ensure that each student who wants to participate in sports at his or her skill level is given the chance to do so.

“Elite athletes should also be able to focus on national training while earning LEAPS 2.0 points,” he added.

Often, these students at the other end of the spectrum possess the potential to represent Singapore in global competitions and are often still required to train with their school sports teams. Mr Giam pointed out, however, that the advanced training sessions for their sport usually occur outside school hours at private academies or training programmes run by National Sports Associations.

The Aljunied MP argued that they should be given the choice of opting out of training in school as this would allow them to concentrate on developing as high-calibre athletes who are able to compete internationally and bring medals home.

This has garnered a few positive comments from people on social media.

One commented, “I wish to see more attention given to recreation for leisure. This may extend to other recreational pursuit(s) in Singapore; I would be happy to see more support for activities like philately, crafting, birdwatching, boardgaming, getting more support both for students/youths and the wider public.”

“Yes. More students should play at least one sport. Double the numbers. Whatever that number is right now. Double it,” said another.

Mr Giam’s speech may be viewed in full here. /TISG

