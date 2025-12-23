Geolah and Trans-Cab join Singapore’s full ride-hailing operators after LTA licence approval

SINGAPORE: Geolah and Trans-Cab will be joining Singapore’s full ride-hailing operators, Grab, CDG Zig, Gojek, Ryde, and Tada, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Dec 22) that it has converted both operators’ provisional licenses into full three-year ride-hailing service operator licenses (RSOL) after they met all regulatory standards over the past year.

The move will give commuters seven operators to choose from, LTA added.

Geolah and Trans-Cab were given provisional licences on Dec 23, 2024, which allowed them to provide ride-hailing services from Jan 1, 2025, as they worked towards meeting LTA’s regulatory standards.

Over the past year, both operators met the authority’s standards and have now been granted full licences valid from Jan 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2027.

Under LTA’s point-to-point (P2P) transport framework, operators with at least 800 bookable vehicles will be licensed based on the services they provide, such as street hail, ride hail or carpool options. /TISG

