Acting transport minister says taxi, PHV drivers’ roles ‘may change’ as Singapore’s AV trial starts by Q4 2025

SINGAPORE: The roles of taxi and private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers may change as Singapore moves to include autonomous vehicles (AVs) in its public transport network.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Friday (Jun 27) that as people get used to travelling in AVs, the role of drivers, including taxi and PHV drivers, may change, adding that they could take on new jobs created by the industry.

This comes after he announced the upcoming AV trial in Punggol, scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

He said, “Others – we have to see how to help them reskill, to retrain, and to take up other jobs in the economy that will be generated because of economic change.”

He noted that in the early stages, there will be a mix of jobs for drivers in the industry and new jobs emerging, adding that the government, together with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), will support drivers in making the most of these opportunities.

Mr Siow also said he has already discussed with union leaders how to communicate the coming changes to drivers and help them with the transition.

He added that after visiting AV companies, he saw young people working in roles such as programmers, designers, fleet managers, and operations centre staff — jobs made possible by these emerging technologies.

“Those will really be something we should look forward to in the next five to 10 years,” he said.

Despite these assurances, some Singaporeans online expressed concerns about job losses and safety.

One commenter asked, “What’s going to happen to the human bus drivers?”

Another said, “The main problem of jobs is not solved, and now [they’re] taking away Singaporeans who depend on PH as livelihood.”

One person added, “If you create unmanned buses and taxis, many people [are] going to be jobless in our small little red dot. Why not use unmanned vehicles to transport the disabled, special kids, and bedridden patients to clinics, hospitals, and daycare centres?”

Meanwhile, others pointed out safety concerns. One commenter said, “So many reported accidents abroad. Why are we so eager to rush into this AV car? We haven’t even settled the cyclist issue on the road… and now this?”

The AV trial will begin in Punggol, where the AVs will be tested on selected “fixed routes”. Mr Siow said the estate was chosen due to its “quite mature” travel patterns and public transport data showing where people want to go.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, who is also an MP for Punggol GRC, said the ministry had considered feedback from residents. For example, people in Punggol West have asked for easier access to the wet market and polyclinic in Punggol East. Meanwhile, others living in the east want better links to the MRT station and bus interchange.

Mr Siow said the ministry is still working with potential operators and AV companies to finalise the vehicle types, frequency of services, and potential demand.

In the first phase of the trial, AVs, which will be painted in “bright colour,” will run at “manageable” speeds without passengers. In the second stage, passengers will be on board along with a safety officer. In the final stage, the safety officer will be removed.

Mr Siow said fares have yet to be decided, as discussions with operators are still needed. He added that prices will likely fall between current public transport and taxi or PHV fares. /TISG

