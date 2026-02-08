// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, February 8, 2026
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
job postings
Photo: Depositphotos/fizkes(for illustration purposes only)
BusinessJobs
2 min.Read

Gen Z bringing parents to interviews? It’s not their fault, says expert, ‘It’s a symptom of a broken system’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

A career coach has come to Gen Z’s defence, after a recent survey has put them yet again in a bad light when it comes to being responsible adults in the workplace.

The youngest working generation has faced new criticism online after a Resume Templates survey found many are getting a little too much support from their parents, with some leaning on them for job tasks and even bringing them to interviews.

It even became a topic of discussion in the American political pop culture podcast I’ve Had It, hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, in an earlier report from The Independent Singapore.

Of the 1,000 job seekers aged 18 to 23 surveyed, 79% were getting help from their parents communicating with their manager, 73% with completing work assignments, and 57% had brought their parents to work.

On top of that, 77% had brought a parent to a job interview, with 13% saying they always did and 24% saying they often did.

See also  Car crashed into fountain of wealth on 3rd day of Chinese New Year

Award-winning job search coach Bryan Golod, however, came to their defence, saying it’s not the fault of the “generation still trying to figure out adulthood” but “a symptom of a broken system” that never taught anyone how interviews actually work, Upworthy reports.

He said, “Most professionals (regardless of age) have no idea how to interview effectively. Interview skills aren’t taught in school, at work, or by parents.”

As someone who has coached human resource VPs who could help others but couldn’t help themselves, he adds, “the real issue isn’t Gen Z bringing parents to interviews” but that employers often no longer train managers on how to conduct interviews or what to look for in candidates.

He also noted that many job seekers expect their credentials to speak for themselves, but that doesn’t always come across well in interviews.

He further urged others to ask themselves whether they know how to turn interviews into job offers before criticising Gen Z adults.

See also  New survey reveals 33% of bosses say recent college graduates have no work ethic, are entitled, and can't handle feedback

“Interview skills are learnable,” Mr Golod said, adding that while some Gen Zs may be doing it out of the norm, taking the time to teach them can make all the difference.

He also advised job seekers not to rely on credentials, qualifications or their resume as employers bring you in based on data but hire you based on emotion.

When it comes to getting the job, “It’s your ability to connect on a personal level and create a memorable experience.” /TISG

Read also: Two-thirds of Gen Z plan to switch jobs but struggle to stand out in a competitive market

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //