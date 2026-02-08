Gen Z bringing parents to interviews? It’s not their fault, says expert, ‘It’s a symptom of a broken system’

A career coach has come to Gen Z’s defence, after a recent survey has put them yet again in a bad light when it comes to being responsible adults in the workplace.

The youngest working generation has faced new criticism online after a Resume Templates survey found many are getting a little too much support from their parents, with some leaning on them for job tasks and even bringing them to interviews.

It even became a topic of discussion in the American political pop culture podcast I’ve Had It, hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, in an earlier report from The Independent Singapore.

Of the 1,000 job seekers aged 18 to 23 surveyed, 79% were getting help from their parents communicating with their manager, 73% with completing work assignments, and 57% had brought their parents to work.

On top of that, 77% had brought a parent to a job interview, with 13% saying they always did and 24% saying they often did.

Award-winning job search coach Bryan Golod, however, came to their defence, saying it’s not the fault of the “generation still trying to figure out adulthood” but “a symptom of a broken system” that never taught anyone how interviews actually work, Upworthy reports.

He said, “Most professionals (regardless of age) have no idea how to interview effectively. Interview skills aren’t taught in school, at work, or by parents.”

As someone who has coached human resource VPs who could help others but couldn’t help themselves, he adds, “the real issue isn’t Gen Z bringing parents to interviews” but that employers often no longer train managers on how to conduct interviews or what to look for in candidates.

He also noted that many job seekers expect their credentials to speak for themselves, but that doesn’t always come across well in interviews.

He further urged others to ask themselves whether they know how to turn interviews into job offers before criticising Gen Z adults.

“Interview skills are learnable,” Mr Golod said, adding that while some Gen Zs may be doing it out of the norm, taking the time to teach them can make all the difference.

He also advised job seekers not to rely on credentials, qualifications or their resume as employers bring you in based on data but hire you based on emotion.

When it comes to getting the job, “It’s your ability to connect on a personal level and create a memorable experience.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)