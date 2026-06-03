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Asia This Week
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Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak at center of PETA’s vegan meal debate

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

PETA has urged Kajang Prison to serve vegan meals to inmates, including former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arguing it would cut costs, improve health, and promote “empathy and non‑violence.” 

The group cited prisons abroad reporting calmer populations and savings after adopting plant‑based diets. Najib, jailed since 2022 over 1MDB corruption, remains a controversial figure, with critics mocking PETA’s timing and questioning its credibility given the past euthanasia of thousands of animals.

Malaysian social media users argue that PETA is out of touch with reality. Many netizens feel there are far more pressing issues to address globally than debating whether prisons should serve vegan meals. The proposal is seen as misplaced, reflecting frustration that such campaigns overlook urgent societal challenges. 

Furthermore, one X user criticised the timing of the proposal, noting it was peculiar for an “animal rights” group to suggest vegan meals in Malaysian prisons just a day before Raya Haji, when cow slaughter is a central religious practice. He went further, alleging the move could be part of a “foreign sinister plot.”

In Malaysia, vegan diets are often perceived as a luxury rather than an accessible option. Another Malaysian online questioned whether serving vegan meals in prisons would actually be more expensive for the government. Typically, such meals are considered speciality items beyond the reach of the masses. While vegetarian diets are more common and affordable, they are not fully vegan. 

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