SINGAPORE: Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove invites singles to find love or make new friends at the first-ever matchmaking bar crawl in Singapore on March 29.

In partnership with the dating events company SinglePore, Quayside Isle will be the setting for what it’s calling “an afternoon of great drinks, good vibes, and three chances to meet that special someone.”

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. on March 29, the Match & Mingle Bar Crawl Matchmaking Event at Quayside Isle on 31 Ocean Way is for singles aged 25 to 38. Interested parties can sign up by purchasing tickets for $40 each or $70 for a male-female pair, available through Eventbrite.

The event can be summed up this way: three matches, three bars, three hours.

After checking in at 3:00 p.m., participants will take a three-minute matchmaking questionnaire, identifying their three most compatible matches. This will be followed by Match & Mingles sessions in three bars at Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove in succession.

Participants will be texted the name of their match at each bar. They will then find their match in the crowd and spend the next 45 minutes on a mini-date.

“If you like them, swap numbers. If not, carry on mingling! No pressure – just good vibes and great company! Three bars, three matches, and endless opportunities for fun! The night doesn’t have to end – keep the connections going by exploring Sentosa Cove together,” the organisers say.

Participants of the matchmaking bar crawl can be confident that everyone there is single and won’t have to worry about swiping left or right, catfishing, ghosting, or other common dating issues.

“This is dating, IRL. Real people, real vibes, real romantic potential,” with the hard work done by the organisers in advance, and all participants need to do is mingle.

The event encourages participants to “forget endless swiping on dating apps and awkward first dates – let the cocktails and conversation flow!”

Each ticket purchase gives participants three complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, personalised matchmaking, and the chance to meet Candice Gallagher, aka Candilicious, the founder of SinglePore.

For those who have already paired up, Quayside Isle also offers venues for celebrations and events, from wedding receptions to corporate gatherings, set against a marina-front view.

