SINGAPORE: For Ricqo Rafiezuwan, life has often felt like a haunting existence, marked by the echoes of a past he never chose. At 25, he once described himself as a ghost, barely seen by the world around him.

“Stateless”

Living in the quiet confines of Clementi, Singapore, he spent years confined within the walls of his estate, burdened by the weight of statelessness—a label that stripped him of the basic rights to education, employment, and healthcare.

Born to an unwed, stateless mother in October 1999, Ricqo was raised by a loving Singaporean couple who knew nothing of the legal limbo that awaited him.

His mother, who eventually gained permanent residency, never applied for his citizenship.

As a result, Ricqo grew up without crucial documents like a birth certificate, leaving him adrift in a system that offered no lifelines.

With no formal education and residency status casting a long shadow, he faced relentless challenges in his quest for employment.

A pivotal turn

But the narrative began to shift dramatically in September when The Straits Times unveiled the stark realities of Ricqo and two other stateless individuals.

The article ignited a wave of support that he never expected. Offers poured in—from job opportunities to language training—illuminating a path out of the darkness he had known for so long.

“I’ve never received so much attention and support in my life. I feel there is hope,” Ricqo shared, his voice filled with emotion.

The quiet young man, who once hesitated to claim his worth, now stood on the cusp of a new chapter: employment as an operations executive with The Assembly Place, a co-living operator.

This opportunity, set to begin in November, marks a pivotal turn for someone who had silently battled the system for too long.

Eugene Lim, the founder of The Assembly Place, was moved by Ricqo’s story.

“I’ve benefited from the Singapore system, and I want to give back,” he said, emphasizing the importance of not just offering a job but also fostering Ricqo’s skills and confidence.

Their initial discussions revealed a young man full of potential yet overshadowed by self-doubt. Despite this, Ricqo was determined to try something new.

“I don’t have the confidence, but I thought, why not? Maybe it will turn out well,” he said, ready to embrace the unfamiliar.

Statelessness in Singapore

Ricqo’s journey is not merely a personal tale; it sheds light on the plight of the statelessness in Singapore.

With 853 stateless individuals in residence, many like him face similar barriers, caught in a web of bureaucracy and societal indifference.

Statistically, 24% of these individuals lack permanent residency, leaving them without access to subsidized education, healthcare, or housing.

His adoptive parents, Jamaludin and Hamidah, raised him as their own, showering him with love and support despite the challenges.

They fought to obtain Ricqo’s birth certificate, reaching out to family and authorities, yet their efforts were met with barriers.

“We didn’t know what else to do,” Hamidah lamented, reflecting on the difficulties they faced.

Yet, through the struggles, Ricqo has always been resilient. His life choices—eschewing crime and staying out of trouble—speak volumes about his character.

“That he did not turn to a life of crime is already half the battle won,” Lim remarked, expressing his commitment to support Ricqo as he navigates this new chapter.

As Ricqo prepares to step into the workforce, he also looks forward to learning and growing beyond the confines of Clementi.

With assistance from social workers and community organizations, he is gaining the skills he needs to thrive, including English lessons to bolster his confidence further.

No longer in the shadows

His journey is emblematic of hope—a young man, once unseen, now ready to forge his identity in a society that is beginning to recognize him.

“I will keep trying. I won’t give up,” Ricqo vowed, his determination evident. He is not just stepping into a job; he is stepping into his future, one filled with possibilities he once thought were beyond his reach.

As he looks ahead, the dream of citizenship remains a flicker of hope in his heart. “I hope to become a Singapore citizen one day, get married, and start my own family,” he said, envisioning a life where he can finally belong.

With the support of those who have rallied around him, Ricqo Rafiezuwan is poised to transition from a life in the shadows to one in the spotlight—proof of the transformative power of community and compassion.