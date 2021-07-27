Free chilled drinks for delivery riders at Woodlands HDB lift lobby

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman has started an initiative to give back to the delivery riders who work tirelessly by installing a makeshift drinks station at the lift lobby of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Woodlands.

“Come rain or shine, they’ll (delivery riders) send our food,” said Arzme A Rahman, the woman behind the gesture, in a Facebook post.

With her initiative, Ms Arzme wanted to show appreciation for the delivery riders.

Her makeshift drinks station consisted of a small table and a Styrofoam icebox.

“Dear food delivery guys, thank you for sending us food. Do help yourself to the little treat. Look after yourselves too. From Blk 646,” read the note on top of the box.

The drinks station is located at Blk 646 at Woodlands Ring Road.

According to Ms Arzme, a kind stranger refilled the box with more drinks. She thanked the individual and hoped others in the vicinity could keep it going.

At one point, a delivery rider had attached a note at the side, thanking the person for the gesture.

“Kita jaga kita” (“We take care of each other”), added Ms Arzme in her post.

Another rider came across the drinks station but found it empty by the time of arrival.

“I saw this yesterday on my last delivery, but it was empty. However, it was a nice touch by the resident who set it up,” wrote one Liza Horvejkul in a comment. “Something you don’t see every day.”

Ms Arzme apologised and said that another neighbour had topped up the box.

“No apologies needed. Keep up the good deed!” noted the delivery rider. /TISG

