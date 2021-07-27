Home News In the Hood Free chilled drinks for delivery riders at Woodlands HDB lift lobby

Free chilled drinks for delivery riders at Woodlands HDB lift lobby

"Dear food delivery guys, thank you for sending us food. Do help yourself to the little treat. Look after yourselves too. From Blk 646," read the note on top of the box.

Photo: FB screengrab/Arzme A Rahman

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

— A woman has started an initiative to give back to the delivery riders who tirelessly by installing a makeshift drinks station at the lift lobby of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Woodlands.

“Come rain or , they’ll (delivery riders) send our food,” said Arzme A Rahman, the woman behind the gesture, in a Facebook post.

With her initiative, Ms Arzme wanted to show for the delivery riders.

Her makeshift drinks station consisted of a small table and a Styrofoam icebox.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Arzme A Rahman

“Dear food delivery guys, thank you for sending us food. Do help yourself to the little treat. Look after yourselves too. From Blk 646,” read the note on top of the box.

The drinks station is located at Blk 646 at Woodlands Ring Road.

According to Ms Arzme, a kind stranger refilled the box with more drinks. She thanked the individual and hoped others in the vicinity could keep it going.

- Advertisement -

At one point, a delivery rider had attached a note at the side, thanking the person for the gesture.

Photo: FB screengrab/Arzme A Rahman

“Kita jaga kita” (“We take care of each other”), added Ms Arzme in her post.

Another rider came across the drinks station but found it empty by the time of arrival.

- Advertisement -

“I saw this yesterday on my last delivery, but it was empty. However, it was a nice touch by the resident who set it up,” wrote one Liza Horvejkul in a comment. “Something you don’t see every day.”

Ms Arzme apologised and said that another neighbour had topped up the box.

“No apologies needed. Keep up the good deed!” noted the delivery rider. /TISG

Read related: Photo of GrabFood rider drenched while on the job at Balestier goes viral

Photo of GrabFood rider drenched while on the job at Balestier goes viral

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

S’porean woman, 83, dies from Covid-19 complications; Jurong Fishery Port cluster reaches 741

Singapore — An 83-year-old Singaporean woman has passed away from Covid-19 complications. She was not vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Saturday (Jul 24). The woman resided at Bukit Merah View and was linked to the 121 Bukit...
View Post
Business & Economy

MAS’ Ravi Menon: Minimum wage can be considered to uplift those with lowest income

Singapore — The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore floated the possibility of having a minimum wage to help those with the smallest incomes although he warned it would not do much to address income inequality. Speaking on the topic...
View Post
Featured News

Covid-19: KTV cluster, Jurong Fishery Port outbreak and unvaccinated elderly are three missteps too many

Three missteps have brought Singapore to the current Phase Two Heightened Alert. As a result, Singaporeans are “biting the bullet” until three a half weeks later when it is unclear, at this stage, whether things will get much better. The most ridiculous...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent