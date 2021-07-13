Photo of GrabFood rider drenched while on the job at Balestier goes viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to call for extra consideration towards food delivery riders, especially during rainy weather, after witnessing one completing an order at Balestier.

“He sighed, shook his head in resignation and rode out in the heavy rain,” wrote Facebook user Petrina Ng on Monday (Jul 12).

She shared witnessing a young man working as a GrabFood rider completing an order at Balestier.

While she was hiding from the heavy downpour, he had just collected the food.

“I watched him stare at the rain for a bit. I could see the despair in his eyes. But he still did his job,” said Ms Ng.

She noted how customers who order items for delivery are often too busy or decide to stay indoors to avoid adverse weather.

“So the delivery guys do it for us,” she said.

“It’s true that they are paid, but it’s not an easy job, and it’s certainly not a lot of money,” said Ms Ng, also expressing her worry at the dangerous riding conditions for the young man.

She then urged for the public to be “a little kinder to our delivery people.”

If the item comes a little late, a little wet, a little less than what I expect, I’ll remember to give and take, said Ms Ng, using what she had just witnessed as a reminder.

She then thanked delivery riders for “bringing some convenience” to people’s lives.

The post has been shared more than 5,300 times to date. Members from the online community agreed that it was indeed a tough job and said they often add an extra tip to show their appreciation.

While others refrain from ordering during rainy days, Ms Ng replied in a comment that fewer orders also mean minimal earning for the delivery rider.

“Life is so much more convenient now with them around. We have to thank them,” said Facebook user Clarissa Ng. /TISG

